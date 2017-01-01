February 2017
Volume 101
Issue 2
Impact factor: 3.036
The British Journal of Ophthalmology (BJO) is an international peer-reviewed journal for ophthalmologists and visual science specialists. BJO publishes clinical investigations, clinical observations, and clinically relevant laboratory investigations related to ophthalmology. It also provides major reviews and also publishes manuscripts covering regional issues in a global context.
Follow us
Keep up to date with the latest Editor's choice, News and Open Access articles @BMJ_Ophth:
Follow us on Twitter >>
100 Years of BJO
To celebrate publishing our 100th volume, we're making all content in the January Special Review Edition free to access.
January Special Review Edition >>
BMJ Open Ophthalmology
BMJ Open Ophthalmology is a new Open Access journal published by BMJ. The journal will publish high-quality articles on basic, translational and clinical science covering all aspects of ophthalmology, basic science and vision science.
Visit bmjophth.bmj.com for more information.
Content Alerts
Sign up to recieve alerts when new content is published in BJO:
Submit a Paper
Submit your research to BJO now: