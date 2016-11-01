Risk factors for retinal detachment following cataract surgery: the impact of posterior capsular rupture
- Vasileios Petousis1,
- Ahmed A Sallam1,
- Richard J Haynes2,
- C K Patel3,
- Ajai K Tyagi4,
- James N Kirkpatrick1,
- Robert L Johnston1
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cheltenham, UK
- 2Vitreoretinal Unit, Bristol Eye Hospital, Bristol, UK
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK
- Correspondence to Robert L Johnston, Department of Ophthalmology, Cheltenham General Hospital, Sandford Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 7AN, UK; rob.johnston{at}glos.nhs.uk
- Received 29 August 2015
- Revised 13 December 2015
- Accepted 10 January 2016
- Published Online First 8 February 2016
Abstract
Aim To investigate risk factors for retinal detachment (RD) after cataract surgery, particularly posterior capsular rupture (PCR) with or without vitreous loss.
Methods Single centre electronic medical record database study of 18 065 consecutive first eye cataract operations performed between 2005 and 2014. Survival analysis was performed with Kaplan–Meier curves and a Cox proportional hazard regression analysis to calculate HRs with respect to RD.
Results The RD rate at 3 months and 7 years was 0.067% and 0.30%, respectively, with a median time to RD of 15 months (mean: 18 months, range: 0–84 months). Men had a higher RD risk (HR 2.00; 95% CI 1.03 to 3.88; p=0.03) in the univariate model. Patients <60 years and those >80 years had an HR of 5.12 (95% CI 2.60 to 10.07; p<0.001) and 0.16 (95% CI 0.38 to 0.69; p=0.01), respectively, compared with patients 60–80 years of age. Eyes longer than 25 mm had an HR of 3.98 (95% CI 1.93 to 8.20; p<0.001) compared with eyes 23–25 mm. PCR occurred in 400 (2.2%) eyes. The HR for RD was 12.83 (95% CI 5.62 to 29.30; p<0.001) for PCR with vitreous loss. There were no RD events in eyes with PCR without vitreous loss.
Conclusions The risk for RD after cataract surgery is higher in younger patients and eyes with longer axial length or PCR with vitreous loss during surgery.
