Ageing and ocular surface immunity

Abstract

The prevalence of ocular surface immunopathologies is enhanced in the elderly. This increased prevalence has been attributed to age-related dysregulation of innate and adaptive immune system responses. Age-related changes in ocular surface immunity have similar and distinct characteristics to those changes seen in other mucosal tissues. This mini review provides a brief outline of key findings in the field of ocular ageing, draws comparisons with other mucosal tissues and, finally, discusses age-related changes in the context of immunopathogenesis of infectious keratitis and dry eye disease, two of the most common inflammatory disorders of the ocular surface.