Ageing and ocular surface immunity
- Received 14 September 2015
- Revised 26 April 2016
- Accepted 19 June 2016
- Published Online First 4 July 2016
Abstract
The prevalence of ocular surface immunopathologies is enhanced in the elderly. This increased prevalence has been attributed to age-related dysregulation of innate and adaptive immune system responses. Age-related changes in ocular surface immunity have similar and distinct characteristics to those changes seen in other mucosal tissues. This mini review provides a brief outline of key findings in the field of ocular ageing, draws comparisons with other mucosal tissues and, finally, discusses age-related changes in the context of immunopathogenesis of infectious keratitis and dry eye disease, two of the most common inflammatory disorders of the ocular surface.
AM and JH contributed equally to the article.
Supported in part by National Institute of Health grants EY020889 (RD) and EY024602 (SKC).
None declared.
