Gelatinous drop-like corneal dystrophy: a review
- 1Cornea and Anterior Segment Service, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India
- 2Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India
- 3Dalmia Ophthalmic Pathology Service, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India
- Correspondence to Dr Sujata Das, Cornea and Anterior Segment Service, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751024, India; sujatadas{at}lvpei.org
- Received 24 August 2016
- Revised 3 November 2016
- Accepted 9 November 2016
- Published Online First 2 December 2016
Abstract
Gelatinous drop-like corneal dystrophy (GDLD) is a rare autosomal recessive form of corneal dystrophy characterised by subepithelial and stromal amyloid deposits. It is relatively common in Japan. It usually presents in the first two decades of life with subepithelial nodular lesions that later coalesce to form mulberry-like opacities. Although various surgical modalities have been attempted, recurrence remains a major challenge.
