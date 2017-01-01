Retinitis pigmentosa-associated cystoid macular oedema: pathogenesis and avenues of intervention

Hereditary retinal diseases are now the leading cause of blindness certification in the working age population (age 16–64 years) in England and Wales, of which RP is the most common disorder. 5 RP causes nyctalopia and progressive peripheral visual field loss, with particular disability experienced when disease progression results in central visual compromise. One important treatable cause of central vision loss is RP-associated CMO (RP-CMO). 6 Improved understanding of the underlying mechanisms and response to treatments of RP-CMO is required to facilitate better-targeted and more efficacious therapies. In this review, we will discuss the pathogenesis of RP-CMO and the multiple avenues of intervention that have been investigated or being considered.

Pathogenesis

No single aetiology has been definitively established to cause RP-CMO. While we describe several individually proposed mechanisms, it is plausible that RP-CMO may result from a combination of these.

Breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier The blood-retinal barrier (BRB) exists to maintain homeostasis via the highly selective diffusion and active transport of molecules into and out of the retina, thus preventing extravascular accumulation of fluid within the retina.7 This is achieved in two ways: (i) an outer barrier of apical tight junctions between retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells8 ,9 and (ii) an inner barrier of tight junctions between vascular endothelial cells.10 CMO can occur from BRB breakdown secondary to RPE and/or endothelial damage/dysfunction. Studies have investigated whether one barrier is more affected than the other in order to better focus on potential therapies. Vinores et al11 used immunolocalisation of endogenous albumin to highlight areas of extravasation in normal eyes compared with those with RP. In eyes with RP alone, albumin leakage was greatest from the inner barrier.11 In RP-associated with other ocular complications (eg, aphakia, glaucoma), leakage varied between the inner and outer barriers. No correlation was found between severity of photoreceptor degeneration and albumin leakage,11 suggesting that therapies for RP-CMO could be used regardless of underlying disease status. The release of ‘toxic products’ from degenerating retina/RPE may cause RP-CMO by disrupting the BRB.12 In keeping with CMO observed in other disorders, RP-CMO has been associated with release of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), adenosine,7 prostaglandins,13 histamine,14 insulin-like growth factor 1,15 tumour necrosis factor α and interleukin-1α and interleukin-1β.16

Failure (or dysfunction) of the pumping mechanism in the RPE An important function of the RPE is to pump fluid out from the subretinal space in order to maintain the negative hydrostatic pressure required for adhesion between RPE and photoreceptors.17 Under normal conditions, Cl− enters the RPE cell via Na+/K+ ATPase located on the apical membrane and exits via Cl− channels on the basolateral membrane. It is this active transport that drives water through aquaporin channels from the subretinal space into the choriocapillaris. Failure (or dysfunction) of this pumping mechanism may occur in RP, thus resulting in CMO. The presence of CMO has been suggested to result in loss of polarised distribution of membrane-bound carbonic anhydrase (CA) IV in the RPE, further contributing to RP-CMO.10

Müller cell oedema and dysfunction The Müller cell is essential for visual transduction and retinal homeostasis, including fluid dynamics. Water enters the retina by two routes: directly from the blood, coupled with glucose uptake and/or as a by-product of aerobic metabolism; with the bidirectional movement of water osmotically coupled with the transport of osmolytes such as potassium.18 Potassium ions are released by activated retinal neurons. To prevent a build-up and potential excitotoxicity, potassium is passively taken up into Müller cells via inwardly rectifying channels (Kir2.1) with release of potassium occurring via Kir4.1 channels.18 Kir channels consist of two transmembrane regions with cytosolic NH 2 and COOH termini connected by a pore-forming loop. Molecules such as Mg2+ and polyamines are able to physically block this channel pore from allowing outward movement of K+, while still able to accept inward movement of K+19 Under pathological conditions such as inflammation and oxidative stress, Kir4.1 channels redistribute, becoming more evenly spread throughout the Müller cell. However, Kir2.1 channels do not redistribute, resulting in intracellular potassium overload, increased osmotic pressure within the Müller cell, reduction in water efflux and ultimate Müller cell swelling.18 Makiyama et al used optical coherence tomography (OCT) to investigate the prevalence and spatial distribution of cystoid spaces (CS) in patients with RP. Seventy-four of 275 patients (27%) demonstrated RP-CMO in at least one eye. Inner nuclear layer (INL) CS were observed in 99% of eyes with CMO. The outer nuclear layer (ONL)/outer plexiform layer was involved in 28% and ganglion cell layer involved in 7%.20 Müller cell bodies reside in the INL, which supports the hypothesis of Müller cell swelling and dysfunction. Interestingly, 79% of CS were located in areas of relatively well-preserved outer retina;20 in keeping with the observation that CMO is seen more commonly in less advanced RP compared with late-stage RP.

Antiretinal antibodies Serum levels of IgG, IgA and IgM have been investigated in 52 patients with RP compared with 40 controls. Higher levels of IgM were found in patients with RP compared with controls.21 Spiro et al,22 however, found no difference in IgM levels between 75 patients with RP and 51 controls. Spalton et al performed immunological studies on 17 patients with RP with central and/or peripheral vascular leakage observed on fluorescein angiogram (FA). Five out of 17 patients had raised IgM unrelated to degree of vascular leakage. All patients demonstrated positive immunofluorescence to rat photoreceptors at 1:5 dilution of serum, however, this could be attributed to cross-reactivity of smooth muscle antibodies with photoreceptor contractile organelles.12 Antiretinal antibodies have been prospectively studied in 30 patients with RP-CMO and 30 patients with RP without CMO. Antiretinal antibodies were found in 27 of 30 patients with RP-CMO compared with 4 of 30 patients with RP without CMO.23 Nevertheless, the role of antiretinal antibodies in RP progression or RP-CMO remains unclear, with many unanswered questions including whether they are a secondary consequence of the degenerative process, the wide range of autoantibodies identified and the high prevalence in normal controls.23 ,24