Metastatic disease from uveal melanoma: treatment options and future prospects
- Richard D Carvajal1,
- Gary K Schwartz1,
- Tongalp Tezel2,
- Brian Marr3,
- Jasmine H Francis3,
- Paul D Nathan4
- 1Division of Hematology/Oncology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, USA
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, USA
- 3Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, USA
- 4Division of Cancer Services, Mt Vernon Cancer Centre, Northwood, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Richard D Carvajal, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY 10032, USA; rdc2150{at}cumc.columbia.edu
- Received 12 May 2016
- Revised 1 August 2016
- Accepted 8 August 2016
- Published Online First 29 August 2016
Abstract
Uveal melanoma represents ∼85% of all ocular melanomas and up to 50% of patients develop metastatic disease. Metastases are most frequently localised to the liver and, as few patients are candidates for potentially curative surgery, this is associated with a poor prognosis. There is currently little published evidence for the optimal management and treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and the lack of effective therapies in this setting has led to the widespread use of systemic treatments for patients with cutaneous melanoma. Uveal and cutaneous melanomas are intrinsically different diseases and so dedicated management strategies and therapies for uveal melanoma are much needed. This review explores the biology of uveal melanoma and how this relates to ongoing trials of targeted therapies in the metastatic disease setting. In addition, we consider the options to optimise patient management and care.
