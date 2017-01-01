Metastatic disease from uveal melanoma: treatment options and future prospects

Despite the development of effective local therapies, 5-year survival rates (∼80%) have not changed in the past three decades2 and up to 50% of patients develop metastases.31 No effective adjuvant systemic therapy has been demonstrated to reduce the risk of metastasis, as recently reviewed by Triozzi and Singh.32 One-year survival of patients with metastases is reported to be 15%, with reported median survival ranging from 4 to 15 months.33–35

Given the poor prognosis associated with the development of metastatic disease, early identification of patients, following the treatment of primary disease, who are at high risk of metastasis may be of value and could allow for tailored management of patients. The risk of developing metastatic disease is determined by multiple factors, including tumour size, location 36 and genetic profile. Gene expression profiling tests are one way to determine a patient's risk of progressing; patients can be classified as class 1 (low metastatic risk) or class 2 (high metastatic risk), 37 with approximately 40% of patients falling into the latter group. Despite being at lower risk, as classified by genomic profiling, approximately 15% of patients with uveal melanoma who experience metastatic disease are class 1; these patients comprise a distinct molecular subgroup to those class 1 patients whose disease does not metastasise, including a striking increase in expression of preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma. 38 Genotypic profiling using multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification has also proven useful for determining high-risk patients. 14 About 65% of patients defined as high risk relapse within 5 years, 39 suggesting that surveillance of at least this duration should be undertaken. 40

Treatment options for metastatic disease

For those patients who do develop metastatic disease, there is as yet no proven standard of care. Dacarbazine, a chemotherapeutic option for treatment of cutaneous melanoma, has been used for uveal melanoma, despite the inherent differences between these molecularly distinct diseases,40–42 and activity has been limited.41 ,43 ,44 Other chemotherapeutic regimens including temozolomide, cisplatin, treosulfan, fotemustine and various combinations have been investigated in uveal melanoma with disappointing results to date.34 ,45 ,46

Ipilimumab, a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4), is approved in the USA and Europe for the treatment of advanced, unresectable melanoma.41 Response rates of ∼5%–10% have been reported from evaluations in metastatic uveal melanoma,47–50 but evidence of a median overall survival (OS) of 6.0–9.7 months in these trials suggests that responses could be delayed and durable in only a minority of patients.48 ,49 Preliminary data from the phase II GEM-1 trial in treatment-naïve patients suggested more promising response rates than previously reported.51 However, ipilimumab demonstrated very limited clinical activity in treatment-naïve or pre-treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma in the phase II DeCOG trial; median progression-free survival (PFS) was 2.8 months and median OS was 6.8 months.52

Nivolumab and pembrolizumab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) receptor are approved in the USA and Europe for advanced melanoma.53–55 However, the activity of PD-1 inhibition in uveal melanoma has not yet been well described. Initial assessment of pembrolizumab in seven patients with metastatic uveal melanoma who had progressed on ipilimumab reported a median PFS of ∼3 months;56 a phase II trial in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma is currently recruiting (NCT02359851).

There is a real need for specifically approved treatments and dedicated management strategies in order to improve outcomes for patients affected by this difficult-to-manage disease. Given the limited activity of currently approved agents for advanced melanoma in the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma, efforts have been placed on conducting clinical trials that have been designed based on our increased understanding of the biology of this disease.

MEK inhibitor trials in the metastatic setting GNAQ/GNA11 mutations drive the constitutive activation of the RAS-ERK pathway. However, uveal melanomas lack the oncogenic aberrations of this pathway such as BRAF,57 which mediate sensitivity to the BRAF inhibitors vemurafenib and dabrafenib in cutaneous melanoma.58 ,59 Given the molecular profile of uveal melanoma, there is a rationale for treatments that target downstream components of the molecular pathways driving tumour growth, including MEK and protein kinase C (PKC). Reduction of uveal melanoma cell viability with selumetinib (AZD6244, ARRY-142886), an oral, potent and highly selective, allosteric MEK1/2 inhibitor60 with a short half-life,61 ,62 was correlated with a MEK-dependent gene signature and found to be greater in tumour cells with GNAQ or BRAF mutations than in wild-type cells.63 In a phase II trial in 101 treatment-naïve or pre-treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, treatment with selumetinib resulted in improvements in efficacy outcomes compared with chemotherapy (temozolomide or dacarbazine).43 Median PFS was significantly improved with selumetinib (15.9 vs 7 weeks; HR, 0.46 (95% CI 0.30 to 0.71); one-sided p<0.001).The corresponding response rate was 14% with selumetinib compared with 0% with chemotherapy. No significant improvement in median OS was observed (11.8 vs 9.1 months for selumetinib and chemotherapy, respectively (HR, 0.66; 95% CI 0.41 to 1.06)).However, assessment of OS was confounded by the crossover of 86% of patients from the chemotherapy arm to selumetinib, as it was observed that prior treatment with temozolomide or dacarbazine may affect the efficacy of selumetinib.43 Based on these promising observations, a phase III trial (n=129) to assess the efficacy of selumetinib in combination with dacarbazine in patients with systemic treatment-naïve metastatic uveal melanoma was initiated (SUMIT, NCT01974752).64 This was the first clinical trial in uveal melanoma designed with intent to register a drug product with regulatory bodies. However, SUMIT did not meet its primary end point of PFS by blinded independent central review (BICR).65 Median PFS was not significantly improved in the selumetinib+dacarbazine arm compared with the placebo+dacarbazine arm (2.8 vs 1.8 months; HR 0.78 (95% CI 0.48 to 1.27); two-sided p=0.32); the corresponding response rates were 3.1% and 0%, respectively (two-sided p=0.36). There was a numerical improvement in investigator-determined median PFS in the selumetinib+dacarbazine arm (3.8 vs 2.1 months; HR 0.49 (95% CI 0.28 to 0.84)). Further evaluation of the discrepancies between BICR and investigator-determined PFS and assessment of biomarkers are ongoing. OS data were immature at the time of primary analysis and no further analyses are foreseen based on trial assumptions. Differences in patient population, study design and notably the addition of dacarbazine to selumetinib in SUMIT, compared with selumetinib monotherapy in the phase II trial43 may have led to the differences observed in PFS between the two trials. Further assessment of selumetinib for the treatment of uveal melanoma is ongoing in a trial comparing weekly intravenous paclitaxel 80 mg/m2 in combination with selumetinib 75 mg and weekly intravenous paclitaxel 80 mg/m2 in combination with selumetinib 75 mg twice daily with 2 days off prior to each paclitaxel bolus (EudraCT: 2014-004437-22). A second phase I trial is being developed in which selumetinib will be escalated above 75 mg twice daily using an intermittent dosing schedule of 3 days on followed by 4 days off. Trametinib, another potent MEK1/2 inhibitor, is characterised by different pharmacokinetic properties than selumetinib, including a longer half-life.61 ,66 In a phase I trial in advanced melanoma, trametinib demonstrated limited clinical activity in 16 heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, corresponding to a median PFS of 1.8 months and an unconfirmed overall response rate of 0%.67 No radiographic responses were observed; two patients achieved 24% tumour reduction and 8 achieved stable disease. Four patients received treatment for ≥16 weeks; two patients received treatment for ≥40 weeks.67 Phosphorylated AKT is observed in >50% of uveal melanomas and is associated with a higher risk of metastatic disease.68 A phase II trial prospectively evaluating the efficacy of trametinib with or without the AKT inhibitor GSK2141795 in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma is ongoing (NCT01979523; table 1). As selumetinib in combination with the AKT inhibitor MK2206 reduced cell viability by >50% in multiple GNAQ-mutant uveal melanoma cell lines and reduced tumour volume in mouse xenograft models,69 the combination of MEK and AKT inhibition is a treatment strategy of interest. Table 1 Ongoing clinical trials in metastatic uveal melanoma Activating somatic mutations in GNAQ led to the constitutive activation of the downstream PKC pathway PLCβ/PKC/ERK1/2.70 Preclinical in vitro models showed a strong sensitivity to synergistic treatment with the MEK inhibitor binimetinib (MEK162) and the PKC inhibitor AEB071 (sotrastaurin), associated with halting of proliferation and induction of apoptosis. The combination also significantly reduced tumour size in a GNAQ-mutant mouse xenograft model.71 The combination of binimetinib and AEB071 is being investigated in a phase Ib/II trial in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (NCT01801358).

Other trials in the metastatic setting The multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sunitinib, inhibits driver mutations in the receptor tyrosine kinase, c-Kit. Immunohistochemistry analysis found that c-Kit was expressed in ≥63% of surgical primary uveal melanoma specimens, suggesting that c-Kit may be important in uveal melanoma tumour growth.72 Median PFS (2.76 vs 3.88 months (HR, 1.09; 95% CI 0.62 to 1.92)) and OS (6.35 vs 8.65 months (HR, 1.59; 95% CI 0.86 to 2.96)) were not improved with sunitinib over dacarbazine in a phase II trial of 74 patients with metastatic disease who had received no prior systemic therapy for advanced disease.44 Bevacizumab is an antiangiogenic agent that targets all isoforms of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF); overexpression of VEGF in uveal melanoma results in increased tumour size and angiogenesis.73 ,74 In preclinical models, bevacizumab inhibited VEGF activity, reducing primary ocular melanoma growth and suppressing the formation of hepatic micrometastases.75 In a retrospective review of uveal melanoma treatments, no significant survival benefit was seen in patients treated with bevacizumab.76 No objective responses were observed in a phase II trial of the combination of bevacizumab and temozolomide (n=35); median PFS and OS were 3 and 12 months, respectively.77 Activating mutations of GNAQ and GNA11 upregulate the hepatocyte growth factor, MET, which is implicated in the metastasis of uveal melanoma.78 Clinical activity in patients with uveal melanoma has been achieved with cabozantinib, a non-selective dual MET and VEGF inhibitor.79 Subset analysis of 23 patients with uveal melanoma treated as part of a phase II trial revealed a median PFS and OS of 4.8 and 12.6 months, respectively.78 On the basis of these encouraging data, a uveal melanoma-specific phase II trial comparing cabozantinib with temozolomide has been initiated (NCT01835145). More recently, tremelimumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits CTLA-4, offered a median OS of 12.8 months in a phase II trial of 11 patients with advanced uveal melanoma. However, the median PFS of 2.9 months, corresponding to a 6-month PFS rate of 9.1%, and lack of responses led to the trial being stopped early because of futility.80 Adoptive T-cell therapy has shown promise in the treatment of metastatic solid cancers and activity in a uveal melanoma preclinical mouse model.81 ,82 A phase II study (NCT01814046) is investigating the use of chemotherapy followed by autologous tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes with or without high doses of the growth factor interleukin-2 in patients with metastatic ocular melanoma.

Liver-targeted treatment options The liver is the organ most commonly affected by metastatic disease. At the time of death, approximately 90% of patients have liver metastases; of these, 50% of patients appear to have metastases exclusively in the liver.83 Although evidence is limited, preliminary data suggest improvements in patient outcomes following hepatic resection,84 regional chemotherapy such as hepatic intra-arterial (HIA) chemotherapy85 and hepatic arterial chemoembolisation.86 Retrospective case studies suggest that surgical resection may be curative; however, these studies report on highly selected patient populations and surgery is not suitable for >90% of patients with liver metastases.87 ,88 A single trial has compared the efficacy between HIA and intravenous fotemustine. Although there was no OS benefit (median 14.6 months for HIA vs 13.8 months for intravenous fotemustine), improvements in PFS (4.5 vs 3.5 months) and response rate (10.5% vs 2.4%) were observed with HIA versus intravenous chemotherapy.85 Isolated hepatic perfusion (IHP) involves surgically isolating the blood supply to the liver to allow direct delivery of high-dose chemotherapy. In a trial of 34 patients with isolated liver metastases, the median OS with IHP was 24 months, corresponding to a potential survival benefit of 14 months compared with retrospective controls (p=0.029).89 A phase III trial comparing IHP with the best alternative care in uveal melanoma is underway (NCT01785316). A non-surgical alternative to IHP is percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP). A phase III trial of PHP with melphalan compared with best alternative care in 93 patients with ocular (88%) or cutaneous (12%) melanoma demonstrated significantly improved hepatic PFS and overall response rate with PHP therapy. OS was similar between the two arms; however, this was confounded by crossover.90 Localised radioembolisation using yttrium-90 (90Y)-labelled microspheres has also shown benefit for patients with liver metastases. In a small trial of 13 patients, partial responses and stable disease were observed in eight and two patients, respectively.91 The combination of 90Y-labelled microspheres with sorafenib is being studied in a phase I trial (NCT01893099) and combination with ipilimumab is being assessed in a phase 0 study (NCT01730157).