Optical coherence tomographic angiography of choroidal neovascularization ill-defined with fluorescein angiography
- Mehrdad Malihi,
- Yali Jia,
- Simon S Gao,
- Christina Flaxel,
- Andreas K Lauer,
- Thomas Hwang,
- David J Wilson,
- David Huang,
- Steven T Bailey
- Correspondence to Dr Steven Bailey, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, 3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239, USA; bailstev{at}ohsu.edu
- Received 26 May 2016
- Revised 3 October 2016
- Accepted 15 November 2016
- Published Online First 2 December 2016
Abstract
Purpose To evaluate the morphological structure of ill-defined choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) with traditional fluorescein angiography (FA) compared with optical coherence tomographic angiography (OCTA).
Methods A retrospective case series study of 11 eyes with ill-defined CNV on FA was performed. Eyes were scanned with commercially available spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (OCT) (70 000 A-scans/s). The split-spectrum amplitude-decorrelation angiography (SSADA) algorithm was used to distinguish blood flow from static tissue. En face OCT angiograms were compared with FA.
Results Eleven cases of ill-defined CNV on FA were identified from 10 study participants. Mean age of the participants was 74.5±6.8 years. Six cases had late leakage from undetermined source (LLUS) and five had fibrovascular pigment epithelial detachment (FVPED). Combining cross-sectional structural OCT with OCT angiograms, all cases were found to have type 1 CNV that corresponded to occult CNV with FA. In all cases of occult CNV on FA, distinct vascular structures were visible with OCTA in the outer retinal/retinal pigment epithelium slab. The mean CNV vessel area was 2.61±3.65 mm2. The mean CNV vessel area in cases with FVPED was larger than that in cases with LLUS (4.69±4.72 mm2 compared with 0.85±0.90 mm2, Mann-Whitney p value=0.04).
Conclusions Although the sample size is small to draw conclusions and the nature of work is retrospective and descriptive, OCTA has the potential to improve visualisation of ill-defined CNV with dye-based angiography, including occult CNV.
