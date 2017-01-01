Changes of choroidal structure after intravitreal aflibercept therapy for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy
- Erina Daizumoto1,
- Yoshinori Mitamura1,
- Hiroki Sano1,
- Kei Akaiwa1,
- Masanori Niki1,
- Chihiro Yamanaka1,
- Takamasa Kinoshita1,
- Mariko Egawa1,
- Shozo Sonoda2,
- Taiji Sakamoto2
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Tokushima University Graduate School, Tokushima, Japan
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Kagoshima University Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Kagoshima, Japan
- Correspondence to Professor Yoshinori Mitamura, Department of Ophthalmology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Tokushima University Graduate School, 3-18-15 Kuramoto, Tokushima 770-8503, Japan; ymitaymitaymita{at}yahoo.co.jp
- Received 20 September 2016
- Revised 2 November 2016
- Accepted 15 November 2016
Abstract
Aims To quantify the changes of the choroidal structure in the enhanced depth imaging optical coherence tomographic (EDI-OCT) images after intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) injections for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV).
Methods Retrospective, observational case series. Forty eyes of 40 treatment-naive patients who underwent IVA for PCV were examined by EDI-OCT before, and 3 months and 12 months after IVA. The EDI-OCT images were binarised by ImageJ software. The cross-sectional luminal and stromal areas of the inner and outer subfoveal choroid of 1500 µm width were quantified.
Results The stromal but not the luminal area of the inner choroid was significantly decreased at 3 months and 12 months after the IVA (stromal area, both p<0.001; luminal area, both p>0.050). On the other hand, the luminal but not the stromal area of the outer choroid was significantly decreased at 3 months and 12 months (luminal area, both p<0.001; stromal area, both p>0.050). The Pachychoroid Index, ratio of luminal/stromal area (L/S ratio) of the outer choroid divided by the L/S ratio of the inner choroid, was significantly decreased at 3 months and 12 months (both p<0.050). The Pachychoroid Index was increased and returned almost to the baseline level after recurrences and decreased again after successful re-treatment. The baseline Pachychoroid Index was significantly correlated with the presence of a dry macula, thinner fovea and better visual acuity at 12 months (all p<0.050).
Conclusion The binarisation of the EDI-OCT images can be used to quantify the activity of PCV and to predict the prognosis after IVA.
Footnotes
-
Contributors All authors have given final approval of this version to be published. Design of the study (YM, SS and TS), conduct of the study (ED, HS, KA, MN, CY, TK and ME), management of the data (ED, HS, KA, MN, CY and ME), analysis of the data (ED, YM, HS, KA, TK, ME and SS), interpretation of the data (ED, YM, TK, SS and TS), preparation of the manuscript (ED and YM) and overall coordination (TS).
-
Funding This work was supported in part by grant-in-aid 16K11288 (to YM) from the Ministry of Education, Science, Sports and Culture, Japan, as well as by the grant from Bayer Japan to the Tokushima University.
-
Competing interests None.
-
Patient consent Obtained.
-
Ethics approval The Institutional Review Board of Tokushima University Hospital.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
-
Data sharing statement Data are available from the corresponding author on request.