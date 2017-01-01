Primary intravenous chemotherapy for group D retinoblastoma: a 13-year retrospective analysis
- Ido D Fabian1,2,
- Andrew W Stacey1,2,3,
- Kenneth P Johnson2,
- Zerrin Onadim2,
- Tanzina Chowdhury2,4,
- Catriona Duncan2,4,
- M Ashwin Reddy1,2,
- Mandeep S Sagoo1,2,5
- 1Ocular Oncology Service, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
- 2Retinoblastoma Service, Royal London Hospital, London, UK
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
- 4Paediatric Oncology Department, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK
- 5University College London, Institute of Ophthalmology, London, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Ido Didi Fabian, Moorﬁelds Eye Hospital, 162 City Road, London EC1V 2PD, UK; didifabian{at}gmail.com
- Received 23 September 2016
- Revised 13 November 2016
- Accepted 15 November 2016
- Published Online First 13 December 2016
Abstract
Background Eye salvage rate for group D retinoblastoma using intravenous chemotherapy (IVC) as a primary modality is <50%. To report on 13 years' experience with the use of primary IVC for group D retinoblastoma.
Methods A retrospective analysis of 64 group D eyes (52 patients) treated with primary IVC, from 2002 to 2014.
Results The median age at presentation was 11.0 months (mean: 18.6, range: 0.6–144.0), 35 (67%) patients had bilateral disease, 38 (73%) germline disease and 8 (15%) cases were familial. In addition to IVC, patients received a median number of three treatments (mean: 6, range: 0–24), including thermotherapy/cryotherapy, plaque radiotherapy, intra-ophthalmic artery chemotherapy (IAC) and/or intravitreous chemotherapy. External beam radiotherapy (EBRT) was used in five eyes, all of which were eventually enucleated. In a median follow-up time of 55 months (mean: 64, range: 14–156), 63% of eyes were salvaged. By the Kaplan-Meier survival analysis, globe salvage rate was 83%, 70%, 59% and 45% at 1, 3, 5 and 10 years, respectively. There were no cases of metastatic spread from intraocular retinoblastoma and no deaths. IVC-related adverse events included febrile neutropenia in 21 (40%) patients and anaphylactic reaction to carboplatin in 2 (4%), all conservatively resolved. Of the patients receiving IAC, third and sixth nerve palsies were documented in two (10%) and one (5%) eyes, respectively.
Conclusions Primary IVC for group D eyes, with adjuvant treatments as required, was found to be a safe and efficient approach, achieving 63% eye salvage rate, no metastatic spread from intraocular retinoblastoma and no deaths. IAC has now replaced EBRT as a successful salvage treatment.
Footnotes
