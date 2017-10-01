Highlights from this issue

Missed opportunity from randomised controlled trials of medical interventions for open-angle glaucoma (see page 1315) The comparative effectiveness of glaucoma interventions should be determined on the basis of patient-important outcomes. The failure to collect information or incomplete reporting of such outcomes could be considered as missed opportunity.

Association of iris crypts with acute primary angle closure (see page 1318) In Asian eyes with occludable anterior chamber angles, the presence of higher crypt grade (based on standardized slit-lamp photography) is associated with significantly lower risk of developing acute primary angle closure

Twenty-Four hour intraocular pressure monitoring with the SENSIMED triggerfish contact lens: effect of body posture during sleep (see page 1323) Sleep position affects the SENSIMED Triggerfish® output in some patients with glaucoma. The upward drift and lack of correlation with applanation tonometry, limits the usefulness of the device in the clinical management of glaucoma.

Retinal vascular calibre changes after intravitreal bevacizumab or dexamethasone implant treatment for diabetic macular oedema (see page 1329) In eyes with diabetic macular oedema, Ozurdex but not bevacizumab treatment leads to significant narrowing of retinal venular calibre, suggesting that these agents may have different mechanisms of action in reducing macular oedema.

Risk factors of recurrence of macular edema associated with branch retinal vein occlusion after intravitreal bevacizumab injection (see page 1334) The area of non-perfusion in the 1-mm zone of the ETDRS circle and initial CRT can be used to predict the recurrence of macular oedema within 6 months of intravitreal bevacizumab injection after BRVO.

A retrospective study of the influence of the vitreomacular interface on macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (see page 1340) This retrospective case series observed no obvious association between vitreoretinal interface status and response to anti-VEGF treatment of macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion.

Differences in incidence of diabetic retinopathy between type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus. A nine-year follow-up study (see page 1346) The incidence of diabetic retinopathy in type one diabetes mellitus was observed to be almost double that in type two diabetes mellitus in a 9 year follow-up population-based, screening programme of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in 366 patients with type 1 and 15 040 with type 2.

Availability and variability in guidelines on diabetic retinopathy screening in Asian countries (see page 1352) The authors reviewed existing national DR screening guidelines of 50 countries in Asia, compared them with the International Council of Ophthalmology guideline, and summarise the prevalence rates of DR and sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy in these countries.

Retinal pigment epithelial features indicative of neovascular progression in age-related macular degeneration (see page 1361) The authors observed morphological changes of the retinal pigment epithelium analysed by polarisation-sensitive optical coherence tomography, in the fellow eyes of patients with unilateral neovascular age-related macular degeneration prior to development of choroidal neovascularisation.

A nationwide cohort study of cigarette smoking and risk of neovascular age-related macular degeneration in east Asian men (see page 1367) In a national longitudinal screening study an association was observed between a self-reported history of previous smoking and incidence of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, with a greater risk among current smokers than past smokers.

Long-term safety and efficacy of ziv-aflibercept in retinal diseases (see page 1374) The authors report the safety of frequent intravitreal zivaflibercept injections in various retinal diseases in a case series of 55 patients treated. Off-label intravitreal zivaflibercept appears to be a safe alternative anti- vascular endothelial growth factor therapy.

Polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy: a common type of neovascular age-related macular degeneration in Caucasians (see page 1377) In this study indocyanine green angiography was utilised for all new referrals with suspected neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The authors observed a higher prevalence of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy than has previously been reported in Caucasians.

Multimodal imaging findings in ’hyper-early' stage of MEWDS (see page 1381) This article describes, with a short series of cases, the Multimodal Imaging aspect of a ‘hyper early’ stage of Multiple Evanescent White Dots Syndrome.

Effectiveness of combined macular buckle under direct vision and vitrectomy with ILM peeling in refractory macular hole retinal detachment with extreme high axial myopia: a 24-month comparative study (see page 1386) Combined macular buckle under direct vision and PPV with ILM peeling was observed to have greater efficacy in the treatment of MHRD with extreme high axial (>30 mm) myopia in a prospective randomised study, than PPV and ILM peeling alone.

Socioeconomic deprivation and serious ocular trauma in Scotland: a national prospective study (see page 1395) Higher levels of socioeconomic deprivation were observed to be associated with serious ocular trauma requiring hospital admission in the Scotland.

International variations and trends in the treatment for retinopathy of prematurity (see page 1399) Rates of ROP and ROP requiring treatment ranged between 25.2%–91.0% and 4.3%–30.4%, respectively, among the countries examined. However, differences were less marked when the composite outcome of death or ROP treatment were compared.

Functional analysis and associated factors of the peripapillary retinal nerve fibre layer in former preterm and full-term infants (see page 1405) This study analysed peripapillary retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thickness in former preterm and full term infants. Multivariable analysis revealed that RNFL thinning was associated with low birth weight, low gestational age and reduced visual function.

Diagnosis and management of secondary epipapillary retinoblastoma (see page 1412) In a retrospective case series of secondary epipapillary retinoblastoma, diagnosed at an early stage and monitored with hand-held spectral domain optical coherence tomography, conservative targetted chemotherapy obviated the need for external beam radiotherapy or enucleation.

Retrobulbar ocular blood flow changes measured by colour doppler imaging after intra-arterial chemotherapy in retinoblastoma (see page 1419) Retrobulbar blood flow changes after intra-arterial chemotherapy were analysed using Colour Doppler imaging in patients with unilateral retinoblastoma and compared with the fellow eye. The authors observed a measurable effect on retrobulbar blood flow after intra-arterial chemotherapy.

Safety and efficacy of chloral hydrate for procedural sedation in paediatric ophthalmology: a systematic review and meta-analysis (see page 1423) A systematic review and meta-analysis of the literature suggests that, despite the paucity of high quality evidence, chloral hydrate’s use in the procedural sedation of children appears be an effective and safe alternative to general anaesthesia in paediatric ophthalmology, provided appropriate administration standards are met.

Stereographic measurement of orbital volume, a digital reproducible evaluation method (see page 1431) The study presents a new standardised and reproducible method to measure orbital volume from CT scans.

Clinical and demographic study of microsporidial keratoconjunctivitis in south India: a 3-year study (2013–2015) (see page 1436) In a large, smear positive microsporidial keratoconjunctivitis study, the disease was observed to be prevalent throughout the year with a good clinical and visual outcome on treatment with fluconazole.