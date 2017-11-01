Ultrasound biomicroscopic imaging in paediatric ocular toxocariasis

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To determine the potential and usefulness of ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) as a diagnostic procedure on a larger cohort of paediatric patients with ocular toxocariasis.
Methods UBM was performed on 41 eyes of 41 patients with ocular toxocariasis in order to determine configuration of peripheral retina, pars plana and vitreous. Location and range of peripheral pathology using ophthalmoscopy with scleral indentation, UBM and intraoperative confirmation were recorded and compared.
Results Pathological structures such as vitreous condensations or membranes of various configuration and extent were identified by UBM. UBM revealed peripheral granuloma and pseudocystic changes in the peripheral vitreous in 15 of 41 eyes. Compared with indirect ophthalmoscope, statistical analysis showed significant differences in the number of clock-hours of peripheral pathology detected by UBM (p=0.015), while statistical differences were not found between UBM and intraoperative peripheral examinations using scleral indentation (p=0.432).
Conclusions UBM seems to be a valuable and reliable diagnostic technique for the evaluation of patients with ocular toxocariasis. Longitudinal studies will have to determine the relevance of UBM findings for the individual clinical course and their influence on therapeutic decisions.
- Imaging
- Diagnostic tests/Investigation
- Inflammation
- Child health (paediatrics)
Footnotes
Contributors This study was designed by HL. Data were collected and analysed by JL, SL and GD; figures were collected and seriously selected by WY and WC. The manuscript was drafted by JL and critically revised by HL and WY. HL is accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval The Ethnic Committee of Beijing Tongren Hospital.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
