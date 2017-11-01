You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Ultrasound biomicroscopic imaging in paediatric ocular toxocariasis
  1. Jinghua Liu,
  2. Songfeng Li,
  3. Guangda Deng,
  4. Wenli Yang,
  5. Wei Chen,
  6. Hai Lu
  1. Beijing Ophthalmology and Visual Science Key Laboratory, Beijing Tongren Eye Center, Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China
  1. Correspondence to Professor Hai Lu, Beijing Tongren Eye Center, Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing 100730, China; trdr_luhai2017{at}163.com

Abstract

Purpose To determine the potential and usefulness of ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) as a diagnostic procedure on a larger cohort of paediatric patients with ocular toxocariasis.

Methods UBM was performed on 41 eyes of 41 patients with ocular toxocariasis in order to determine configuration of peripheral retina, pars plana and vitreous. Location and range of peripheral pathology using ophthalmoscopy with scleral indentation, UBM and intraoperative confirmation were recorded and compared.

Results Pathological structures such as vitreous condensations or membranes of various configuration and extent were identified by UBM. UBM revealed peripheral granuloma and pseudocystic changes in the peripheral vitreous in 15 of 41 eyes. Compared with indirect ophthalmoscope, statistical analysis showed significant differences in the number of clock-hours of peripheral pathology detected by UBM (p=0.015), while statistical differences were not found between UBM and intraoperative peripheral examinations using scleral indentation (p=0.432).

Conclusions UBM seems to be a valuable and reliable diagnostic technique for the evaluation of patients with ocular toxocariasis. Longitudinal studies will have to determine the relevance of UBM findings for the individual clinical course and their influence on therapeutic decisions.

  • Imaging
  • Diagnostic tests/Investigation
  • Inflammation
  • Child health (paediatrics)

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-309850

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors This study was designed by HL. Data were collected and analysed by JL, SL and GD; figures were collected and seriously selected by WY and WC. The manuscript was drafted by JL and critically revised by HL and WY. HL is accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Obtained.

  • Ethics approval The Ethnic Committee of Beijing Tongren Hospital.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/

Linked Articles

  • At a glance
    Highlights from this issue
    Keith Barton James Chodosh Jost B Jonas
    British Journal of Ophthalmology 2017; 101 i-ii Published Online First: 25 Oct 2017. doi: 10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311441