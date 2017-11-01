Ultrasound biomicroscopic imaging in paediatric ocular toxocariasis

Abstract

Purpose To determine the potential and usefulness of ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) as a diagnostic procedure on a larger cohort of paediatric patients with ocular toxocariasis.

Methods UBM was performed on 41 eyes of 41 patients with ocular toxocariasis in order to determine configuration of peripheral retina, pars plana and vitreous. Location and range of peripheral pathology using ophthalmoscopy with scleral indentation, UBM and intraoperative confirmation were recorded and compared.

Results Pathological structures such as vitreous condensations or membranes of various configuration and extent were identified by UBM. UBM revealed peripheral granuloma and pseudocystic changes in the peripheral vitreous in 15 of 41 eyes. Compared with indirect ophthalmoscope, statistical analysis showed significant differences in the number of clock-hours of peripheral pathology detected by UBM (p=0.015), while statistical differences were not found between UBM and intraoperative peripheral examinations using scleral indentation (p=0.432).