Features of the choriocapillaris in myopic maculopathy identified by optical coherence tomography angiography

Abstract
Aim To describe the choriocapillaris features imaged by optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) in eyes with myopic maculopathy.
Methods In this retrospective, non-invasive, observational case series, 26 eyes with myopic maculopathy and 12 age-matched healthy eyes underwent fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography (ICGA) (highly myopic eyes only), OCT and OCTA, and the choriocapillaris features seen on OCTA and ICGA were compared.
Results In all five (19%) eyes with patchy atrophy of the 26 highly myopic eyes, OCTA showed complete loss of the choriocapillaris and large choroidal vessels in the atrophic area. In nine (35%) eyes with diffuse atrophy in the atrophic area, OCTA showed low-density choriocapillaris in all eyes and medium and large choroidal vessels in seven (78%) eyes. In 23 eyes (88%) with lacquer cracks, OCTA showed partial loss of the choriocapillaris in 22 (96%) eyes in the area of the lacquer cracks. OCTA could not visualise the full length of the lacquer cracks in any eyes compared with ICGA.
Conclusions OCTA visualised the choriocapillaris clearly. The choriocapillaris features differed depending to the category of myopic maculopathy. In eyes with lacquer cracks, choriocapillaris rupture might be less advanced than the breaks in Bruch's membrane and retinal pigment epithelium.
