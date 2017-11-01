Interchangeability and reliability of macular perfusion parameter measurements using optical coherence tomography angiography

Results A total of 51 eyes in 27 subjects were included (8 men and 19 women, mean age 24±4 years). Significant differences in VD of all quadrants (all p<0.001) was detected between the 3×3 mm and 6×6 mm macular scan size. The biggest difference of VD between the two scan size was 5.14±4.03, which was not clinically meaningful. No statistically significant differences were found in FAZ or CCVD between the two different scan sizes. The mean intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) between two measurements from the inter-rater of 20 eyes was from 0.560 to 0.893 for VD and 0.845 for FAZ. The mean ICC between two measurements from the intrarater of 20 eyes was from 0.497 to 0.870 for VD and 0.780 for FAZ.