Highlights from this issue

Comparison of corneal endothelial cell density and morphology after posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens implantation with and without a central hole (see page 1461) Phakic posterior chamber lens implantation using implants containing a central hole may be better than those without, but possibly only in terms of avoiding laser iridotomies and thereby minimising trauma to corneal endothelium.

The Malaysian cataract surgery registry: risk indicators for posterior capsular rupture (see page 1466) The rate of posterior capsule rupture was observed to be higher with advancing age, male gender, presence of pseudoexfoliation, phacomorphic lens morphology, diabetes mellitus, renal failure, vitreo-retinal surgery and less experienced surgeons. Interestingly extracapsular cataract extraction and kinetic (topical or intracameral) anaesthesia were associated with lower posterior capsule rupture rates.

Predictive factors for the placebo effect in clinical trials for dry eye: a pooled analysis of three clinical trials (see page 1471) We investigated the predictors of the placebo response in dry eye clinical trials. Patients with high baseline scores or aged over 40 years were more likely to exhibit a stronger placebo response.

Intereye asymmetry in bilateral keratoconus, keratoconus suspect, and normal eyes and its relationship with disease severity (see page 1475) Asymmetry between fellow eyes in keratoconus was associated with disease severity and could effectively discriminate keratoconic from normal eyes.

Evolving risk factors and antibiotic sensitivity patterns for microbial keratitis at a large county hospital (see page 1483) In a survey of microbial keratitis in Texas, Gram-negative organisms were sensitive to ceftazidime, tobramycin, and fluoroquinolones while gram-positive organisms exhibited a wide range of resistance, though all were sensitive to vancomycin.

Paediatric infectious keratitis: a case series of 107 children presenting to a tertiary referral centre (see page 1488) Combined fortified antibiotic drops are an effective treatment for paediatric infectious keratitis, resulting in significant improvement in visual acuity. Only 1.9% of patients required corneal transplantation for visual rehabilitation.

Factors influencing intraocular pressure, corneal thickness, and corneal biomechanics after congenital cataract surgery (see page 1493) In congenital cataract surgery, primary intraocular lens implantation may better preserve corneal structure and function of the anterior chamber angle, possibly by protecting the anterior segment against vitreous factors.

Trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures in France from 2005 to 2014: a nationwide study (see page 1500) National data in France demonstrate a reduction in the numbers of the most common procedure, trabeculectomy, over a 10 year period with a concomitant increase in others such as aqueous shunts, deep sclerectomies and cyclophotocoagulation.

Childhood-onset Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (see page 1505) Childhood-onset Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) carries a relatively better visual prognosis. Patients can present atypically with an insidious/subclinical course and LHON should be considered in children with unexplained subnormal vision and optic disc pallor.

Propionibacterium acnes as a possible pathogen of granuloma in patients with ocular sarcoidosis (see page 1510) Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) antigen was detected from intraocular granulomas in the epiretinal membranes of patients with ocular sarcoidosis. P. acnes may contribute to the pathogenesis of sarcoidosis

Ultrasound biomicroscopic imaging in paediatric ocular toxocariasis (see page 1514) Ultrasound biomicroscopy of 41 eyes with paediatric ocular toxocariasis showed peripheral pathological structures: vitreous condensations of various configurations, though statistically ultrasound biomicroscopy was no more likely to detect these than intraoperative examination.

Aqueous cytokine and growth factor levels indicate response to ranibizumab for diabetic macular oedema (see page 1518) Response to intravitreal ranibizumab (IVR) for diabetic macular oedema (DME) varies individually, and baseline humour aqueous concentrations of inflammatory cytokines reflect the number of IVR injections in the loading phase required to resolve DME.

Features of the choriocapillaris in myopic maculopathy identified by optical coherence tomography angiography (see page 1524) Optical coherence tomography angiography shows the differences in the choriocapillaris features among eyes with myopic maculopathy. In eyes with lacquer cracks, the breaks in Bruch’s membrane and retinal pigment epithelium might precede the choriocapillaris rupture.

Poppers: legal highs with questionable contents? A case series of poppers maculopathy. (see page 1530) Poppers remain a legal high, having been exempt from the Psychoactive Substances Act, but they are not harmless chemicals. Isopropyl nitrite is commonly found in poppers and can cause prolonged foveal toxicity.

Internal limiting membrane peeling or not: a systematic review and meta-analysis of idiopathic macular pucker surgery (see page 1535) Based on a meta-analysis of ILM peeling with idiopathic macular pucker surgery, we found that ILM peeling achieved greater anatomical success and a reduction in additional surgical intervention; but no improvement in visual acuity.

Interchangeability and reliability of macular perfusion parameter measurements using optical coherence tomography angiography (see page 1542) The foveal avascular zone and choroidal capillary vessel density are interchangeable between the two different scan sizes. Moreover, the macular perfusion parameters of 6×6 mm scan size presented good reliability.

Retinopathy in an obesity WHO° III cohort: prevalence and risk factors (see page 1550) The prevalence of retinopathy in an obesity WHO III cohort was 6.5%. Diabetes mellitus was the most important risk factor identified. Other risk factors were high systolic blood pressure and enlarged intima-media thickness. Preserved venular function was associated with a reduced risk of retinopathy.

Peripheral fundus findings in X-linked retinoschisis (see page 1555) In a large cohort of patients with X-linked retinoschisis, peripheral schisis was associated with vitreous haemorrhage and retinal detachment. Each additional peripheral fundus abnormality increased the odds of retinal detachment by a factor of 4.06.

Rectus muscle excyclorotation and V-pattern strabismus: a quantitative appraisal of clinical relevance in syndromic craniosynostosis (see page 1560) Severity of V pattern correlates with degree of excyclorotation of rectus muscles with syndromic craniosynostosis. Greater severity of V pattern is seen with Apert rather than Crouzon-Pfeiffer syndromes and is consistent with Apert-associated orbital anatomy

Cancer-associated epiphora: a retrospective analysis of referrals to a tertiary oculoplastic practice (see page 1566) In cancer-associated epiphora, the level of obstruction and treatment outcome vary according to underlying cause. In our study, poor treatment outcome was related to S-1-associated proximal lacrimal drainage obstruction and delayed treatment for epiphora.

Small incision guarded hydroaspiration of iris lesions (see page 1570) Use of multiple small corneal incisions avoids morbidity associated with a single large corneoscleral incision and use of guarded aspiration eliminates the risk of wound contamination by the malignant tumour.

Serum IgG2 and tissue IgG2 plasma cell elevation in orbital IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD): Potential use in IgG4-RD assessment (see page 1576) This study reveals the presence of another immunoglobulin(Ig)G2 subclass in IgG4-related disease. Significant serum IgG2 elevation and increased IgG2 plasma cells were present in IgG4 orbital disease in comparison to non IgG4 inflammatory disorders.