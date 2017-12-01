Posner-Schlossman syndrome in Wenzhou, China: a retrospective review study

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To describe the incidence of Posner-Schlossman syndrome (PSS) in Lucheng District, Wenzhou, China, over a 10-year period.
Methods We reviewed retrospectively the medical records of all inpatient and outpatient patients diagnosed with PSS during the years 2005–2014 in the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University. The keywords of ‘glaucomatocyclitic crisis’, ‘Posner-Schlossman syndrome’ and ‘PSS’ were used for the retrieval. Only patients with registered residing address in Lucheng District where the hospital located were finally selected. The cumulative incidence and annual incidence of PSS were calculated based on the sum of household registered population and temporary resident population in Lucheng District.
Results A total of 576 patients with PSS (339 men and 237 women) met the retrieval criteria. The mean age of these subjects at the first clinic visit was 40±15 years. Intraocular pressure (IOP) of the initial record was 31.91±15.37 mm Hg. The 10-year cumulative incidence of PSS in Lucheng District was 39.53 per 100 000 population, whereas the mean annual incidence of PSS in this area was 3.91 per 100 000 population. The majority of these patients were aged 20–59 years (83.9%). Men showed a significantly higher cumulative incidence of PSS than women (p=0.010). Higher rate of newly onset cases was found in spring (31%) than in other seasons (p=0.006).
Conclusions Our results suggest a relatively high incidence of PSS in Wenzhou, a southeastern city in China. Young, male adults are prone to be affected in spring. However, the aetiology and other risk factors are still waited to be clarified.
- Epidemiology
- Intraocular pressure
- Inflammation
