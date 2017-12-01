Highlights from this issue

In vivo confocal microscopy and tear cytokine analysis in post-LASIK ectasia (see page 1604) An association between increased ocular surface disease index, corneal dendritic cell density, sub-basal nerve plexus morphology and tear inflammatory factors was observed in patients with ongoing post-LASIK ectasia.

Risk factors for myopia progression in second-grade primary school children in Taipei: a population-based cohort study (see page 1611) A quarter of myopic children in the second grade of school in Taipei had greater than or equal to one diopter of myopic progression in 1 year. Close reading distance and greater baseline spherical equivalent refractive error were associated with faster myopic progression.

Myopic glaucomatous eyes with or without optic disc shape alteration: a longitudinal study (see page 1618) The features of glaucoma progression in myopic eyes were different between eyes with an optic disc shape alteration, particularly optic disc tilt, and eyes with a normal-appearing optic disc.

Safety and efficacy of a low-cost glaucoma drainage device for refractory childhood glaucoma (see page 1623) The Aurolab Aqueous Drainage Implant (AADI) is similar to the Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant, costs a fraction of the amount and preliminary results indicate a good efficacy and safety profile. The AADI could be a a viable low cost solution for poor patients with refractory glaucoma.

Phacoemulsification compared with phacotrabeculectomy surgery: a within-person observational cohort study (see page 1628) A within-person observational cohort study comparing phacoemulsification with phacotrabeculectomy in fellow eyes of Tanzanian patients as therapy for concurrent cataract and primary open angle glaucoma.

Cardiovascular medication and intraocular pressure: results from the gutenberg health study (see page 1633) Cardiovascular medications, in particular systemic selective β-blockers, were not associated with lower intraocular pressure.

Posner-Schlossman syndrome in Wenzhou, China: a retrospective review study (see page 1638) This study reports a relatively high frequency of Posner-Schlossman Syndrome in south-east China and its general characteristics.

Nasalised distribution of peripapillary retinal nerve fibre layers in large discs (see page 1643) In large-sized optic discs, we observed a nasalised pattern of the peripapillary retinal nerve fibre layer distribution. This was also associated with nasalisation of the major superior temporal retinal artery position.

Long-term clinical course of normotensive preperimetric glaucoma (see page 1649) We demonstrated that intraocular pressure plays a key role in the conversion from preperimetric glaucoma to manifest glaucoma even in eyes with normal tension glaucoma.

Epiblepharon in congenital glaucoma: case–control study (see page 1654) Congenital glaucoma patients have a high frequency of lower lid epiblepharon. Buphthalmos, initial high intraocular pressure, and corneal erosion are associated with epiblepharon. Evaluation of epiblepharon should be considered when congenital glaucoma patients have these factors.

Investigating the usefulness of a cluster-based trend analysis to detect visual field progression in patients with openangle glaucoma (see page 1658) Considerable proportion of clusters were progressing when mean total deviation trend analysis suggested no significant progression. In addition, cluster trend analysis was no worse than mean total deviation trend analysis in reliability and sensitivity performances.

Regional vascular density–visual field sensitivity relationship in glaucoma according to disease severity (see page 1666) Peripapillary vascular density using optical coherence tomography angiography showed significant association with visual field mean sensitivity (VFMS) globally and regionally in moderate to advanced glaucoma while it had a significant regional association with VFMS in mild glaucoma.

The UK Diabetic Retinopathy Electronic Medical Record (UK DR EMR) Users Group: Report 2: real-world data for the impact of cataract surgery on diabetic macular oedema (see page 1673) This large real-world study demonstrates that the rate of developing treatment-requiring DMO increases sharply in the year after cataract surgery for all grades of retinopathy, peaking in the 3–6 month post-operative period.

Retinal detachment surgery in western Australia (2000–2013): a whole population study (see page 1679) A study of retinal detachment in Western Australia found an increased risk of detachment in males, and with older age. The prevalence remained stable but total numbers of detachments increased between 2000 and 2013.

UK AMD/DR EMR REPORT IX: Comparative effectiveness of predominantly as needed (PRN) ranibizumab versus continuous aflibercept in UK clinical practice (see page 1683) Continuous (treat and extend) aflibercept achieved greater VA gains at 1 year than pro re nata (PRN) ranibizumab. The observed VA differences are small and likely to be related to more frequent treatment with aflibercept.

Early response to ranibizumab predictive of functional outcome after dexamethasone for unresponsive diabetic macular oedema (see page 1689) The early visual and anatomical responses after a loading dose of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) are predictive of long-term anatomical and functional improvement after switching to corticosteroids in patients with diabetic macular oedema. In patients responding poorly to anti-VEGF, an early shift to corticosteroids could be reasonable.

Intravitreal triamcinolone acetate for radiation maculopathy recalcitrant to high-dose intravitreal bevacizumab (see page 1694) Intravitreal triamcinolone acetonide was found to preserve visual acuity and decrease central foveal thickness in choroidal melanoma patients with radiation maculopathy after plaque radiotherapy recalcitrant to high-dose intravitreal bevacizumab.

Intravitreal dexamethasone implant in radiation-induced macular oedema (see page 1699) An intravitreal Dexamethasone implant was associated with significant reduction of macular oedema secondary to brachytherapy for uveal melanoma, with visual acuity improvement. Signs of macular oedema recurrence were detected at a median of 4 months after injection.

Reduction of severe visual loss and complications following intra-arterial chemotherapy (IAC) for refractory retinoblastoma (see page 1704) The proportion of visual and ocular motility complications may be reduced by using age adjusted doses of intra-arterial melphalan in children with refractory retinoblastoma

Retinopathy of prematurity: screening and treatment in Costa Rica (see page 1709) In a retrospective review of infants screened for ROP from January 2010 to December 2014 in Costa Rica, of 3018 infants, 585 (19.4%) had ROP, 90 (3.0%) received treatment, and two had severe visual impairment. These results are compared with those from other countries.

Anterior but not posterior choroid changed before and during valsalva manoeuvre in healthy Chinese: a UBM and SS-OCT study (see page 1714) The authors observed a thickening of the anterio but not the posterior choroid during Valsalva manoeuvres and discuss the potential role of anterior choroidal thickening in anterior chamber angle narrowing and IOP elevation in primary angle closure.

Distinct clinical characteristics of atypical optic neuritis with seronegative aquaporin-4 antibody among chinese patients (see page 1720) Atypical optic neuritis with seronegative Aquaporin-4 antibody often presents with male predominance, older age of onset, worse VA recovery and resistance to corticosteroid therapy in Chinese patients.

The existence of dead cells in donor corneal endothelium preserved with storage media (see page 1725) Histological analysis revealed the existence of low-viability cells in media-preserved donor cornea endothelium, which could cause a rapid decrease in corneal endothelial cell density post keratoplasty.