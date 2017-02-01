The impact of chronic use of prostaglandin analogues on the biomechanical properties of the cornea in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- 2Montreal Glaucoma Institute, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- 3Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Research Center, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Correspondence to Dr Paul Harasymowycz, Department of Ophthalmology, Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415 boulevard de L'Assomption, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H1T 2M4; pavloh{at}igmtl.com
- Received 22 January 2016
- Revised 1 April 2016
- Accepted 13 April 2016
- Published Online First 9 May 2016
Abstract
Aims To determine the influence of prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) on corneal biomechanical properties in patients undergoing chronic treatment for primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).
Methods Prospective, interventional case–control study. 70 eyes from 35 patients with POAG on chronic PGA therapy were recruited. One eye per patient underwent PGA cessation for 6 weeks while the contralateral eye continued to receive the treatment. Corneal hysteresis (CH), corneal resistance factor (CRF), corneal-compensated intraocular pressure (IOP) (IOPcc), central corneal thickness (CCT) and Goldmann tonometry (Haag-Streit AG, Koeniz, Switzerland) IOP (IOPGAT) were measured at baseline (visit 1), 6 weeks after PGA cessation (visit 2) and 6 weeks after PGAs reinitiation (visit 3) and were analysed using a linear mixed-effect model. The discrepancy between IOPcc and IOPGAT was defined as IOP bias (IOPcc—IOPGAT).
Results Baseline characteristics were comparable between the two groups. In the study eyes, significant increases (p<0.0001) were detected at visit 2 in CH (9.0±1.8 vs 10.3±1.7 mm Hg), CRF (10.5±2.1 vs 11.7±2.1 mm Hg), CCT (541.8±43.2 vs 551.9±41.9 μm) and IOPGAT (15.4±3.0 vs 18.4±3.8 mm Hg). IOP bias in this group was significantly lowered at visit 2 (p<0.0001). These effects were reversed at visit 3. The control eyes did not demonstrate any significant changes over the study period.
Conclusion Topical PGAs induce reversible reduction in CH, CRF and CCT in patients with POAG. These changes contribute to underestimation of the IOP measured by Goldmann applanation tonometry and warrant caution when assessing response to treatment.
Trial registration number NCT02388360, Results.
Footnotes
-
*RM and QW were equally involved. **PH and IB were equally involved.
-
Meeting presentation: Preliminary results presented in part at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) on 7 May 2014.
-
Contributors This study was designed by PH and IB. Data were collected by RM and analysed by RM, QW and IB. The manuscript was drafted by RM, QW and DP and critically revised by IB and PH.
-
Funding This work was supported by The FRQS Research in Vision Network, Montreal, QC, Canada. Funding organisation had no role in the design or conduct of this research.
-
Competing interests PH reports other grants from Allergan and Alcon.
-
Ethics approval Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Institutional Review Board.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
