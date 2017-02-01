The role of enhanced depth imaging optical coherence tomography in chronic Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease
- 1Division of Ophthalmology, Changi General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 2Singapore National Eye Centre, Singapore, Singapore
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
- 4Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore, Singapore
- 5Duke National University of Singapore, Graduate Medical School Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
- Correspondence to Professor Soon-Phaik Chee, Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue, Singapore 168751, Singapore; chee.soon.phaik{at}snec.com.sg
- Received 10 November 2015
- Accepted 16 March 2016
- Published Online First 5 April 2016
Abstract
Aims To determine the role of enhanced depth imaging optical coherence tomography (EDI-OCT) in chronic Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) disease.
Methods Records of all consecutive patients with VKH seen at the Singapore National Eye Centre were retrospectively reviewed for concurrent EDI-OCT and indocyanine green angiograms (ICGAs) obtained six or more months after disease onset, demographics and duration of disease. The ICGAs were scored based on the following signs: early choroidal stromal vessel hyperfluorescence and leakage, hypofluorescent dark dots, fuzzy vascular pattern of large stromal vessels and disc hyperfluorescence, and correlated with the subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) measured using EDI-OCT. Only images of one eye were analysed.
Results 105 pairs of EDI-OCT and ICGA of 52 patients were included. Mean age was 51.7 years. Half of the patients (26) were male and the majority were Chinese (39 patients, 75.0%). Mean duration of disease was 106.3 months. There were 79 ICGA active episodes. Mean SFCT was thinner when ICGA was quiet (mean=187.31 μ), than when the ICGA was active (mean=272.38 μ, p=0.002). There was a positive correlation of the SFCT with the ICGA score but a negative correlation with age and duration of disease. Multivariate analysis showed that age, duration of disease and ICGA were the main factors affecting SFCT.
Conclusions The positive correlation of SFCT measurements with ICGA score suggests that it may be used to monitor disease activity in chronic VKH in addition to ICGA, possibly reducing the number of ICGAs required.
Footnotes
-
Contributors Both the authors made substantial contributions to the conception or design of the work; or the acquisition, analysis, or interpretation of data for the work; drafting the work or revising it critically for important intellectual content; had Final approval of the version to be published; agree to be accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work is appropriately investigated and resolved.
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Ethics approval Central Institutional Review Board of Singhealth.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.