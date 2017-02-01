Does endogenous serum oestrogen play a role in meibomian gland dysfunction in postmenopausal women with dry eye?
- Blanka Golebiowski1,
- Noor Badarudin1,
- John Eden2,3,
- Jingjing You1,4,
- Ulrike Hampel1,5,
- Fiona Stapleton1
- 1School of Optometry & Vision Science, UNSW Australia, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- 2Sydney Menopause Centre, Royal Hospital for Women, Randwick, New South Wales, Australia
- 3School of Womens’ and Childrens’ Health, UNSW Australia, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- 4Save Sight Institute, Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, Mainz, Germany
- Correspondence to Dr Blanka Golebiowski, School of Optometry and Vision Science, UNSW Australia, Sydney, NSW 2052, Australia; b.golebiowski{at}unsw.edu.au
- Received 29 January 2016
- Revised 15 March 2016
- Accepted 27 March 2016
- Published Online First 13 April 2016
Abstract
Aim To explore the relationship between serum concentration of sex hormones and dry eye symptoms and signs in postmenopausal women.
Methods A cross-sectional analysis was undertaken. Subjects were 46 postmenopausal women with dry eye (mean age 64.4±5.2 years, 13.7±6.4 years since menopause; not undergoing hormone replacement therapy). Ocular symptoms (Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) and Ocular Comfort Index (OCI)), tear function (tear osmolarity, non-invasive tear break-up time, tear secretion), corneal and conjunctival staining, and meibomian gland (MG) appearance, were recorded. Venous blood was collected and serum concentrations of 17β-oestradiol (E2), 3-α-androstanediol-glucuronide (3α-diol-G), and dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S) were determined using ELISA. Multiple linear regression analysis was used to examine predictors of dry eye symptoms and signs.
Results Mean serum concentration of E2, 3α-diol-G and DHEA-S was 9.02±13.40 pg/mL, 1.59±1.02 ng/mL and 0.74±0.53 μg/mL, respectively. Ocular symptoms were elevated (mean scores 27.0±18.1 (OSDI) and 40.3±8.4 (OCI)) but signs were within normal ranges. Higher serum E2 concentration along with capped glands, lid telangiectasia and older age was a significant predictor of worse MG secretion quality (p<0.001, R2adj=0.75). Serum hormones were not significant predictors of ocular symptoms in multivariate analysis (p>0.05).
Conclusion Serum oestrogen appears to be a key factor in MG signs. Although serum hormone levels did not contribute significantly to dry eye symptoms in this study, it is possible that oestrogen plays a role through its effect on meibum secretion. These findings suggest that MG dysfunction underpins dry eye symptoms in non-Sjögren's dry eye in postmenopausal women.
Trial registration number ACTRN12612000281897.
