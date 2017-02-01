Intraoperative aberrometry-based aphakia refraction in patients with cataract: status and options

Abstract

Aim To explore the application of intraoperative wavefront aberrometry (IWA) for aphakia-based biometry using three existing formulae derived from autorefractive retinoscopy and introducing new improved formulae.

Methods In 74 patients undergoing cataract surgery, three repeated measurements of aphakic spherical equivalent (SE) were taken. All measurements were objectively graded for their quality and evaluated with the ‘limits of agreement’ approach. ORs were calculated and analysis of variance was applied. The intraocular lens (IOL) power that would have given the target refraction was back-calculated from manifest refraction at 3 months postoperatively. Regression analysis was performed to generate two aphakic SE-based formulae for predicting this IOL. The accuracy of the formulae was determined by comparing them to conventional biometry and published aphakia formulae.

Results In 32 eyes, three consecutive aphakic measurements were successful. Objective parameters of IWA map quality significantly impacted measurement variability (p<0.05). The limits of agreement of repeated aphakic SE readings were +0.66 dioptre (D) and −0.69 D. Intraoperative biometry by our formula resulted in 25% and 53% of all cases ±0.50D and ±1.00 D within SE target, respectively. A second formula that took axial length (AL) into account resulted in improved ratios of 41% and 70%, respectively.