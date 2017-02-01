rss
Br J Ophthalmol 101:i doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-310125
  • At a glance

Highlights from this issue

  1. Jost Jonas, Editors in chief

Huelle et al (see page 97)

Applying intraoperative aberrometry to calculate intraocular lens power during cataract surgery may not be feasible given the high rate of measurement failure and the low level of agreement across repeated measurements during aphakia.

Meller et al (see page 103)

Acute ocular chemical burns initiate a sequence of wound healing, chronic inflammation and limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Amniotic membrane transplantation in the acute management promotes wound healing but cannot prevent LSCD in severe cases.

Keenan et al (see page 108)

In a retrospective cross-sectional study of infectious keratitis in South India, resistance to antibiotics appeared to be stable except for a rising fluoroquinolone resistance among methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcal aureus.

Koizumi et al (see page 114)

In a prospective study of cytomegalovirus corneal endotheliitis the authors report a useful effect of topical 0.15% ganciclovir gel in terms of clinical improvement and reduced cytomegalovirus DNA in aqueous humour, without systemic ganciclovir therapy.

Harasymowycz et al (see page 120)

In a prospective study topical prostaglandin agonist treatment was associated with a reversible reduction in a number of corneal biomechanical parameters that might lead to underestimation of the IOP as measured by …

[Full text of this article]

Relevant Articles

  • Clinical science: Incidence of eyelid basal cell carcinoma in England: 2000–2010
    • George M Saleh,
    • Parul Desai,
    • J Richard O Collin,
    • Alexander Ives,
    • Tim Jones,
    • Badrul Hussain
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 209-212 Published Online First: 29 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308261
  • Clinical science: Presbyopia compensation: looking for cortical predictors
    • Léa Imbeau,
    • Sadi Majzoub,
    • Alix Thillay,
    • Frederique Bonnet-Brilhault,
    • Pierre-Jean Pisella,
    • Magali Batty
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 223-226 Published Online First: 22 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307581
  • Clinical science: Patients with more severe symptoms of neuropathic ocular pain report more frequent and severe chronic overlapping pain conditions and psychiatric disease
    • Ashley M Crane,
    • Roy C Levitt,
    • Elizabeth R Felix,
    • Konstantinos D Sarantopoulos,
    • Allison L McClellan,
    • Anat Galor
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 227-231 Published Online First: 29 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308214
  • Clinical science: Immunopathology and histopathology of conjunctival biopsies in patients with presumed idiopathic punctal stenosis
    • Amit K Reddy,
    • Meredith S Baker,
    • Amanda C Maltry,
    • Nasreen A Syed,
    • Richard C Allen
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 213-217 Published Online First: 12 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308291
  • Clinical science: Does endogenous serum oestrogen play a role in meibomian gland dysfunction in postmenopausal women with dry eye?
    • Blanka Golebiowski,
    • Noor Badarudin,
    • John Eden,
    • Jingjing You,
    • Ulrike Hampel,
    • Fiona Stapleton
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 218-222 Published Online First: 13 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308473
  • Clinical science: Intraoperative aberrometry-based aphakia refraction in patients with cataract: status and options
    • Jan O Huelle,
    • Vasyl Druchkiv,
    • Nabil E Habib,
    • Gisbert Richard,
    • Toam Katz,
    • Stephan J Linke
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 97-102 Published Online First: 18 February 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307594
  • Clinical science: Clinical outcomes of amniotic membrane transplantation in the management of acute ocular chemical injury
    • Henrike Westekemper,
    • Francisco C Figueiredo,
    • We Fong Siah,
    • Nina Wagner,
    • Klaus-Peter Steuhl,
    • Daniel Meller
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 103-107 Published Online First: 5 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308037
  • Clinical science: Comparison of structure–function relationship between corresponding retinal nerve fibre layer thickness and Octopus visual field cluster defect values determined by normal and tendency-oriented strategies
    • Gábor Holló
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 150-154 Published Online First: 22 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307759
  • Clinical science: The impact of chronic use of prostaglandin analogues on the biomechanical properties of the cornea in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma
    • Roman Meda,
    • Qianqian Wang,
    • David Paoloni,
    • Paul Harasymowycz,
    • Isabelle Brunette
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 120-125 Published Online First: 9 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308432
    Open Access
  • Clinical science: The role of enhanced depth imaging optical coherence tomography in chronic Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease
    • Aliza Jap,
    • Soon-Phaik Chee
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 186-189 Published Online First: 5 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308091
  • Clinical science: Preoperative characteristics and compliance with follow-up after trabeculectomy surgery in rural southern China
    • Ke Yang,
    • Ling Jin,
    • Li Li,
    • Siming Zeng,
    • Aihua Dan,
    • Tingting Chen,
    • Xiuqin Wang,
    • Guirong Li,
    • Nathan Congdon
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 131-137 Published Online First: 12 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308331
  • Clinical science: Endoresection of large uveal melanomas: clinical results in a consecutive series of 200 cases
    • Eva Biewald,
    • Hilke Lautner,
    • Mete Gök,
    • Gerhard Alfons Horstmann,
    • Wolfgang Sauerwein,
    • Dirk Flühs,
    • Norbert Bornfeld
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 204-208 Published Online First: 27 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307076
  • Clinical science: Outcomes of surgical interventions for primary childhood glaucoma in Northern Tanzania
    • Achim Fieß,
    • Godfrey Furahini,
    • Richard Bowman,
    • Jacqueline Bauer,
    • Stefan Dithmar,
    • Heiko Philippin
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 126-130 Published Online First: 20 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308137
  • Clinical science: Associations between obstructive sleep apnoea, primary open angle glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration: record linkage study
    • Tiarnan D L Keenan,
    • Raph Goldacre,
    • Michael J Goldacre
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 155-159 Published Online First: 4 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308278
  • Clinical science: Indocyanine-green-guided targeted laser photocoagulation of capillary macroaneurysms in macular oedema: a pilot study
    • Michel Paques,
    • Elise Philippakis,
    • Clémence Bonnet,
    • Sabrina Falah,
    • Sarah Ayello-Scheer,
    • Stéphanie Zwillinger,
    • Jean-François Girmens,
    • Benedicte Dupas
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 170-174 Published Online First: 6 June 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308142
  • Clinical science: Neuroretinal rim in non-glaucomatous large optic nerve heads: a comparison of confocal scanning laser tomography and spectral domain optical coherence tomography
    • Philip Enders,
    • Friederike Schaub,
    • Manuel M Hermann,
    • Claus Cursiefen,
    • Ludwig M Heindl
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 138-142 Published Online First: 26 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307730
  • Clinical science: The effect of topical application of 0.15% ganciclovir gel on cytomegalovirus corneal endotheliitis
    • Noriko Koizumi,
    • Dai Miyazaki,
    • Tomoyuki Inoue,
    • Fumie Ohtani,
    • Michiko Kandori-Inoue,
    • Tsutomu Inatomi,
    • Chie Sotozono,
    • Hiroko Nakagawa,
    • Tomoko Horikiri,
    • Mayumi Ueta,
    • Takahiro Nakamura,
    • Yoshitsugu Inoue,
    • Yuichi Ohashi,
    • Shigeru Kinoshita
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 114-119 Published Online First: 3 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308238
  • Clinical science: Quantification of retinal layer thickness changes in acute macular neuroretinopathy
    • Marion R Munk,
    • Marco Beck,
    • Simone Kolb,
    • Michael Larsen,
    • Steffen Hamann,
    • Christophe Valmaggia,
    • Martin S Zinkernagel
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 160-165 Published Online First: 11 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308367
    Open Access
  • Clinical science: Trends in antibiotic resistance in bacterial keratitis isolates from South India
    • Prajna Lalitha,
    • Geetha Manoharan,
    • Rajaram Karpagam,
    • Namperumalsamy V Prajna,
    • Muthiah Srinivasan,
    • Jeena Mascarenhas,
    • Manoranjan Das,
    • Travis C Porco,
    • Thomas M Lietman,
    • Vicky Cevallos,
    • Jeremy D Keenan
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 108-113 Published Online First: 29 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308487
  • Clinical science: Drusen volume development over time and its relevance to the course of age-related macular degeneration
    • Ferdinand G Schlanitz,
    • Bernhard Baumann,
    • Michael Kundi,
    • Stefan Sacu,
    • Magdalena Baratsits,
    • Ulrike Scheschy,
    • Abtin Shahlaee,
    • Tamara J Mittermüller,
    • Alessio Montuoro,
    • Philipp Roberts,
    • Michael Pircher,
    • Christoph K Hitzenberger,
    • Ursula Schmidt-Erfurth
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 198-203 Published Online First: 4 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308422
    Open Access
  • Clinical science: Relationship between macular pigment and visual function in subjects with early age-related macular degeneration
    • Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo,
    • John M Nolan,
    • Tunde Peto,
    • Jim Stack,
    • Irene Leung,
    • Laura Corcoran,
    • Stephen Beatty
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 190-197 Published Online First: 18 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308418
    Open Access
  • Clinical science: Bruch's membrane opening changes and lamina cribrosa displacement in non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy
    • Gema Rebolleda,
    • Javier García-Montesinos,
    • Elisabet De Dompablo,
    • Noelia Oblanca,
    • Francisco J Muñoz-Negrete,
    • Julio J González-López
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 143-149 Published Online First: 9 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307945
  • Clinical science: Functional–morphological parameters, aqueous flare and cytokines in macular oedema with branch retinal vein occlusion after ranibizumab
    • Hidetaka Noma,
    • Tatsuya Mimura,
    • Kanako Yasuda,
    • Masahiko Shimura
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 180-185 Published Online First: 12 April 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-307989
  • Clinical science: Three-month outcome of intravitreal ziv-aflibercept in eyes with diabetic macular oedema
    • Ahmad M Mansour,
    • Chintan Dedhia,
    • Jay Chhablani
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 166-169 Published Online First: 17 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308679
  • Clinical science: Quantitative analysis of vitreous inflammation using optical coherence tomography in patients receiving sub-Tenon's triamcinolone acetonide for uveitic cystoid macular oedema
    • Sreekanth Sreekantam,
    • Trystan Macdonald,
    • Pearse A Keane,
    • Dawn A Sim,
    • Philip I Murray,
    • Alastair K Denniston
    Br J Ophthalmol 2017;101:2 175-179 Published Online First: 5 May 2016 doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2015-308008

This Article

  1. Extract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

ORCID

  1. Profile for Jonas, J.http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2972-5227

Social bookmarking

Register for free content


Free sample
This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of BJO.
View free sample issue >>

Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

Navigate This Article