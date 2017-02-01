Highlights from this issue

Huelle et al (see page 97)

Applying intraoperative aberrometry to calculate intraocular lens power during cataract surgery may not be feasible given the high rate of measurement failure and the low level of agreement across repeated measurements during aphakia.

Meller et al (see page 103)

Acute ocular chemical burns initiate a sequence of wound healing, chronic inflammation and limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Amniotic membrane transplantation in the acute management promotes wound healing but cannot prevent LSCD in severe cases.

Keenan et al (see page 108)

In a retrospective cross-sectional study of infectious keratitis in South India, resistance to antibiotics appeared to be stable except for a rising fluoroquinolone resistance among methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcal aureus.

Koizumi et al (see page 114)

In a prospective study of cytomegalovirus corneal endotheliitis the authors report a useful effect of topical 0.15% ganciclovir gel in terms of clinical improvement and reduced cytomegalovirus DNA in aqueous humour, without systemic ganciclovir therapy.

Harasymowycz et al (see page 120)

In a prospective study topical prostaglandin agonist treatment was associated with a reversible reduction in a number of corneal biomechanical parameters that might lead to underestimation of the IOP as measured by …