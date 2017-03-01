Highlights from this issue

Rahi et al (see page 244)

The authors report the discordance between visually impaired children's own and their parents' reports of the child's vision-related quality of life and functional vision using two novel questionnaires designed specifically for this population.

Heo et al (see page 251)

The duration of elapsed time since the onset of IXT, the angle of distance exodeviation, and stereoacuity were risk factors for BHTT in IXT, and the BHTT could be resolved by horizontal muscle surgery alone.

Yoon et al (see page 251)

In a retrsospective study of 31 patients, the authors observed Serum IgG4 level to be a marker of treatment response and a predictor of relapse in IgG4-related ophthalmic disease.

Wu et al (see page 261)

In a study of 1275 patients with indrect traumatic optic neuropathy, 20.9% of optic canal fractures were not detected by high resolution CT scanning. Those with fractures had worse visual acuities.

Liang et al (see page 268)

The authors describe the corneal and meibomian gland findings in 34 patienst with ocular and cutaneous rosacea using in vivo confocal microscopy.

Jhanji et al (see page 275)

Photorefractive keratectomy with mitomycin C has better predictability than femtosecond assisted sub-Bowman keratomileusis in high myopic correction despite similar efficacy and safety between techniques.

Lin et al (see page 283)

An 18% intraocular pressure lowering effect was observed following phacoemulsification in pseudoexfoliative eyes and this effect is associated with preoperative intraocular pressure, aspiration fluid time and fluid used at the time of surgery.

Lanzagorta-Aresti et al (see page 290)

Corneal hysteresis is a factor we should take into consideration in the study of lamina cribrosa displacement.

Hwang et al (see page 295)

The sensitivity of the CAD system was observed to be 90% and the specificity 72.5%.

Shen et al (see page 299)

Comparison of optic nerve head parameters between swept-source and enhanced depth imaging spectral-domain optical coherence tomography shows good reproducibility and good correlation between devices.

Harris et al (see page 305)

Functional and structural glaucomatous progression after four years are associated with baseline retrobulbar blood flow velocities in open-angle glaucoma patients.

Denis et al (see page 309)

RNFL measurements in active uveitis were noted to be higher with SD-OCT than with GDx.

Neri et al (see page 316)

Kyrieleis plaques reflect the severity of intraocular inflammation. To date, their aetiology remains unclear. This manuscript presents the combination of different imaging techniques that show, in vivo, the inflammatory involvement within vessels' endothelium.

Steven et al (see page 322)

Application of 100% autologous serum eye drops over six months significantly improved 6 ocular graft-versus-host disease without side effects.

Miserocchi et al (see page 327)

Dexamethasone intravitreal implants may be considered as a treatment option in active serpiginous choroiditis to avoid the side effects of systemic theraphy.

Kodjikian et al (see page 309)

The dexamethasone implant appears to be an interesting therapeutic alternative for post-surgical macular edema including Irvine-Gass syndrome. Naïve status appears to be good predictive factors of treatment response.

Sen et al (see page 342)

The prevalence of large drusen among uveitis patients ≥55 years of age was observed to be lower than in the general US population, but further confirmation is required.

Querques et al (see page 348)

In eyes with reticular pseudodrusen, total choroidal, luminal and stromal area were reduced.

Stahl et al (see page 353)

This study presents five year real-world data on visual acuity outcomes and intravitreal injection patterns from 2,577 eyes treated for chronically active age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular oedema, retinal vein occlusion and myopic choroidal neovascularisation.

Kinoshita et al (see page 360)

We report that the diurnal variations in the central choroidal thickness 22 and subfoveal choroidal area are mainly due to fluctuations in the luminal area.

Mueller et al (see page 365)

In a retrospective study of 54 infants with very low birth weight and type 1 ROP, intravitreal Bevazicumab was observed to lead to faster regression in infants with posterior ROP, than Laser Photocoagulation.

Cheung et al (see page 371)

About one in ten Asians may have epiretinal membrane in Singapore, affecting more commonly ethnic Chinese than Malays or Indians. Older age, cataract surgery and diabetic retinopathy are the major factors associated with epiretinal membrane.

Pires et al (see page 377)

The internal limiting membrane translocation technique offers an alternative surgical approach to refractory idiopathic macular holes, in which primary pars plana vitrectomy with internal limiting membrane peeling failed in providing anatomic closure.

Mura et al (see page 383)

A combined surgical approach (T shaped macular buckle and Pars Plana Vitrectomy) could represent a valid treatment in highly myopic eyes affected by macular holes, macular schisis or macular detachment.

Wong et al (see page 389)

Covering the retinal holes with hyaluronate prevents leakage of perfluorocarbon liquid to subretinal space. The increase in interfacial tension using hyaluronate helps withstand the hydrostatic pressure due to the liquid level of perfluorocarbon used.