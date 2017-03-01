Choroidal structure in eyes with drusen and reticular pseudodrusen determined by binarisation of optical coherence tomographic images

Results Eighteen eyes of 18 subjects for each group were included. In drusen and RPD, we found reduction of mean total choroidal (p=0.0005 and p<0.0001, respectively), luminal (p=0.003 and p<0.0001, respectively) and stromal area (p=0.007 and p=0.0002, respectively) from baseline to month 24; no change of ratio between luminal–stromal and the choroidal area was recorded. Mean luminal, stromal and total choroidal areas were reduced in RPD, as compared with drusen and controls at both baseline and month 24 (p<0.05 for all). In RPD, the stromal area was more represented, as we found lower mean ratio of luminal and total choroidal area compared with drusen and control at both baseline and month 24 (p<0.05 for all).