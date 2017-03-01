Prevalence and risk factors for epiretinal membrane: the Singapore Epidemiology of Eye Disease study

Abstract

Aim To examine prevalence and risk factors of epiretinal membrane (ERM) in a large, contemporary, multiethnic Asian population.

Methods Combined analysis of three population-based studies of eye diseases, with a total of 9799 Chinese, Malays and Indians residing in the general communities of Singapore. A comprehensive ophthalmic examination, interviews and laboratory blood tests were performed to assess potential risk factors. Digital retinal photographs were used to assess ERM according to a standardised protocol. ERM was classified into cellophane macular reflex (CMR) and/or preretinal macular fibrosis (PMF), and also as primary or secondary (in eyes with other retinal pathology or a history of cataract surgery).

Results The age-standardised and ethnicity-standardised prevalence was 12.1% for any ERM, 6.8% for CMR, 6.7% for PMF and 2.8% for bilateral ERM. ERM prevalence was higher in Chinese (13.0%) compared with Malays (7.9%) or Indians (8.7%). In multivariate analysis, significant factors associated with primary ERM were older age (OR 1.08 per year increase; p<0.01), Chinese ethnicity (OR 1.60 vs Indians; p<0.01; OR 1.39 vs Malays; p<0.01), smoking (OR 0.70; p=0.01), longer axial length (OR 1.07 per mm increase; p=0.03) and cataract (OR 0.64; p<0.01). Significant factors independently associated with secondary ERM were older age (OR 1.05; p<0.01), cataract surgery (OR 10.6; p<0.01) and diabetic retinopathy (OR 2.48; p<0.01).