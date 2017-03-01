T-shaped macular buckling combined with 25G pars plana vitrectomy for macular hole, macular schisis, and macular detachment in highly myopic eyes

Article Text
Abstract
Objective To report our experience using the T-shaped macular buckle (MB) with or without pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) as primary surgery or with a previous failed surgical approach in patients affected by high myopia and macular hole (MH) with or without macular detachment and with or without macular schisis. The primary goal was to evaluate complete closure of the MH and reattachment of the retina.
Design Retrospective case series of 21 consecutive patients who underwent T-shaped MB implant alone or combined with PPV at the Academic Medical Center in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, between January 2013 and November 2014. The mean axial length was 31.22 mm. The mean follow-up period was 7 months.
Results Retinal reattachment was achieved in 100% of cases while MH closure was achieved in 90.5%. No major perioperative complications were observed. Best corrected visual acuity improved in 71.4% of patients.
Conclusions MB combined with PPV should be considered as the preferred surgical approach both in primary and recurrent retinal detachment secondary to MH in high myopic eyes.
Contributors MM: conception and design, analysis, manuscript revision and final approval. DI: data collection, analysis, drafting, figure production and final approval. EB: data collection, analysis. MDdS: manuscript revision and final approval.
Funding The study was funded by the Department of Ophthalmology of the University of Amsterdam and by grants from the Edmond and Marianne Blauuw Fonds.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent obtained.
Ethics approval The study was performed at the University of Amsterdam, Academic Medical Center (AMC), Department of Ophthalmology, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and all the procedures were approved by the institutional review board of the hospital.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
