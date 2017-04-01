European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, 4th Edition

Foreword It gives me pleasure to introduce the 4th edition of the EGS Guidelines. The Third edition proved to be extremely successful, being translated into 7 languages with over 70000 copies being distributed across Europe; it has been downloadable, free, as a pdf file for the past 4 years. As one of the main objectives of the European Glaucoma Society has been to both educate and standardize glaucoma practice within the EU, these guidelines were structured so as to play their part.

Glaucoma is a living specialty, with new ideas on causation, mechanisms and treatments constantly appearing. As a number of years have passed since the publication of the last edition, changes in some if not all of these ideas would be expected.

For this new edition of the guidelines a number of editorial teams were created, each with responsibility for an area within the specialty; updating where necessary, introducing new diagrams and Flowcharts and ensuring that references were up to date. Each team had writers previously involved with the last edition as well as newer and younger members being co-opted.

As soon as specific sections were completed they had further editorial comment to ensure cross referencing and style continuity with other sections.

Overall guidance was the responsibility of Anders Heijl and Carlo Traverso. Tribute must be made to the Task Force whose efforts made the timely publication of the new edition possible.

Roger Hitchings

Chairman of the EGS Foundation