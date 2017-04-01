European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, 4th Edition

Article Text
Abstract
Foreword It gives me pleasure to introduce the 4th edition of the EGS Guidelines. The Third edition proved to be extremely successful, being translated into 7 languages with over 70000 copies being distributed across Europe; it has been downloadable, free, as a pdf file for the past 4 years. As one of the main objectives of the European Glaucoma Society has been to both educate and standardize glaucoma practice within the EU, these guidelines were structured so as to play their part.
Glaucoma is a living specialty, with new ideas on causation, mechanisms and treatments constantly appearing. As a number of years have passed since the publication of the last edition, changes in some if not all of these ideas would be expected.
For this new edition of the guidelines a number of editorial teams were created, each with responsibility for an area within the specialty; updating where necessary, introducing new diagrams and Flowcharts and ensuring that references were up to date. Each team had writers previously involved with the last edition as well as newer and younger members being co-opted.
As soon as specific sections were completed they had further editorial comment to ensure cross referencing and style continuity with other sections.
Overall guidance was the responsibility of Anders Heijl and Carlo Traverso. Tribute must be made to the Task Force whose efforts made the timely publication of the new edition possible.
Roger Hitchings
Chairman of the EGS Foundation
www.eugs.org The Guidelines Writers and Contributors
Augusto Azuara Blanco
Luca Bagnasco
Alessandro Bagnis
Keith Barton
Christoph Baudouin
Boel Bengtsson
Alain Bron
Francesca Cordeiro
Barbara Cvenkel
Philippe Denis
Christoph Faschinger
Panayiota Founti
Stefano Gandolfi
David Garway Heath
Francisco Goni
Franz Grehn
Anders Heijl
Roger Hitchings
Gabor Hollo
Tony Hommer
Michele Iester
Jost Jonas
Yves Lachkar
Giorgio Marchini
Frances Meier Gibbons
Stefano Miglior
Marta Misiuk-Hojo
Maria Musolino
Jean Philippe Nordmann
Norbert Pfeiffer
Luis Abegao Pinto
Luca Rossetti
John Salmon
Leo Schmetterer
Riccardo Scotto
Tarek Shaarawy
Ingeborg Stalmans
Gordana Sunaric Megevand
Ernst Tamm
John Thygesen
Fotis Topouzis
Carlo Enrico Traverso
Anja Tuulonen
Ananth Viswanathan
Thierry Zeyen
The Guidelines Task Force
Luca Bagnasco
Anders Heijl
Carlo Enrico Traverso
Augusto Azuara Blanco
Alessandro Bagnis
David Garway Heath
Michele Iester
Yves Lachkar
Ingeborg Stalmans
Gordana Sunaric Mégevand
Fotis Topouzis
Anja Tuulonen
Ananth Viswanathan
The EGS Executive Committee
Carlo Enrico Traverso (President)
Anja Tuulonen (Vice President)
Roger Hitchings (Past President)
Anton Hommer (Treasurer)
Barbara Cvenkel
Julian Garcia Feijoo
David Garway Heath
Norbert Pfeiffer
Ingeborg Stalmans
The Board of the European Glaucoma Society Foundation
Roger Hitchings (Chair)
Carlo E. Traverso (Vice Chair)
Franz Grehn
Anders Heijl
John Thygesen
Fotis Topouzis
Thierry Zeyen
The EGS Committees
CME and Certification
Gordana Sunaric Mégevand (Chair)
Carlo Enrico Traverso (Co-chair)
Delivery of Care
Anton Hommer (Chair)
EU Action
Thierry Zeyen (Chair)
Carlo E. Traverso (Co-chair)
Education
John Thygesen (Chair)
Fotis Topouzis (Co-chair)
Glaucogene
Ananth Viswanathan (Chair)
Fotis Topouzis (Co-chair)
Industry Liaison
Roger Hitchings (Chair)
Information Technology
Ingeborg Stalmans (Chair)
Carlo E. Traverso (Co-chair)
National Society Liaison
Anders Heijl (Chair)
Program Planning
Fotis Topouzis (Chair)
Ingeborg Stalmans (Co-chair)
Quality and Outcomes
Anja Tuulonen (Chair)
Augusto Azuara Blanco (Co-chair)
Scientific
Franz Grehn (Chair)
David Garway Heath (Co-chair)
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.