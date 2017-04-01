Glaucoma changes the appearance of the optic nerve head (ONH) and the retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) in a characteristic fashion.

Contour changes can best be appreciated with a magnified stereoscopic view. Therefore the initial examination, and follow-up examinations for contour change, should be made preferably through a dilated pupil [I,D]. Interim examinations, aimed at detecting striking features such as disc haemorrhages, may be performed through an undilated pupil stereoscopic examination of the posterior pole is best performed with a:

The direct ophthalmoscope is also useful for ONH and RNFL examination. Although three-dimensional information using parallax movements is possible, binocular examination through a dilated pupil is superior. The clinical evaluation of the ONH and RNFL should assess the following features [I,D].

1.3.1 Clinical Examination - Qualitative

1.3.1.1 Neuroretinal Rim In a healthy eye, the shape of the rim is influenced by size, shape and tilting of the optic nerve head. The disc is usually slightly vertically oval, often more so in black subjects who may also have larger discs. In normal sized discs, the neuroretinal rim is typically at least as wide at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions as elsewhere and usually widest (83% of eyes) in the infero-temporal sector, followed by the supero-temporal, nasal and then temporal sectors (the ‘ISNT’ rule, see fig. 1.10)90. This pattern is less obvious in larger discs, in which the rim is distributed more evenly and in a smaller discs where cupping may not be evident. Larger and a smaller discs are harder to interpret: e.g., in small discs the changes associated with glaucoma may not result in cupping, but ‘saucerization’ of the disc surface instead, and in large optic discs the normal rim is relatively narrow and can potentially be misinterpreted as glaucomatous. The exit of the optic nerve from the eye may be oblique, giving rise to a tilted disc. Tilted discs are more common in myopic eyes, and show a wider, gently sloping rim in one disc sector and a narrower, more sharply-defined rim in the opposite sector. Discs in highly myopic eyes are even harder to interpret. Glaucoma is characterized by progressive narrowing of the neuroretinal rim. The pattern of rim loss varies and may take the form of diffuse narrowing, localized notching, or both in combination (Fig. 1.7). Narrowing of the rim, while occurring in all disc sectors, is generally more common and greatest at the inferior and superior poles91-95 Figure 1.7. Progression of glaucomatous damage at the optic disc: Early localized loss (A1), advancing to localized plus diffuse rim loss (A2). Early localized rim loss, polar notches (B1); more advanced polar notches (B2). Diffuse or concentric rim loss, early (C1); advanced (C2). Diffuse rim loss (D1), followed by localized r im loss (notch) (D2).

1.3.1.2 Retinal nerve fibre layer The RNFL appearance is best assessed with a red-free (green) photograph. Clinically, the RNFL can be assessed with the red-free light or a short, narrow beam of bright white light at high magnification to explore the parapapillary region. In healthy eyes, smaller retinal vessels are embedded in the RNFL. The RNFL surface is best seen if the focus is adjusted just anterior to the retinal vessels. The fibre bundles are seen as silver striations. About two disc diameters from the disc the RNFL thins and feathers out. Slit-like, groove-like, or spindle-shaped apparent defects, narrower than the retinal vessels, may be seen in the normal fundus. The RNFL becomes less visible with age, and is more difficult to see in less pigmented fundi. Defects are best seen within two disc diameters of the disc. Focal (wedge and slit) defects are seen as dark bands, wider than retinal vessels and extending from the disc margin, unless obscured by vessels. These focal defects are more easily seen than generalized thinning of the RNFL, which manifests as a loss of brightness and density of striations. When the RNFL is thinned, the blood vessel walls are sharp and the vessels appear to stand out in relief against a matt background. The initial abnormality in glaucoma may be either diffuse thinning or localized defects. Since the prevalence of RNFL defects is < 3% in the normal population, their presence is likely to be pathological96-98.

1.3.1.3 Optic disc haemorrhages The prevalence of small (‘splinter’) haemorrhages on or bordering the optic disc has been estimated to be ≤ 0.2% in the normal population99. On the other hand, a large proportion of glaucoma patients have optic disc haemorrhages (ODHs) at one time or another (Fig. 1.8). They are very often overlooked at clinical examinations, and are easier to find in photographs100-103. Many studies have shown that ODHs are associated with disease progression. Figure 1.8. Optic disc haemorrhage.

1.3.1.4 Vessels at the optic disc Narrowing of the neuroretinal tissue will change the position of the vessels at the optic disc with bending, bayoneting or baring of circumlinear vessels. Those positional changes are particularly important to observe when looking for progression, in comparison to a baseline photo.

1.3.1.5 Parapapillary atrophy Parapapillary atrophy can be differentiated into an Alpha zone, which is present in almost any eye, and into a Beta zone, which is present in approximately 25% of normal eyes and in a significantly higher percentage of eyes with glaucoma104-106. The Alpha zone has been defined as irregular hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation and it is located in the periphery of parapapillary atrophy. The Beta zone is characterized by visible sclera and visible large choroidal vessels and a location between the peripapillary ring and Alpha zone. Both zones are usually located at the temporal margin of the optic disc, more often in the inferotemporal region than in the superotemporal region. Histologically, the Alpha zone corresponds to irregularities in the retinal pigment epithelium, and the Beta zone shows a complete loss of retinal pigment epithelium, an almost complete loss of photoreceptors and a closure of the choriocapillaris. The Beta zone may be associated with a greater amount of glaucomatous optic neuropathy and a higher risk of further progression of glaucoma107. The location of the Beta zone outside the optic disc spatially correlates with the location of the most marked loss of neuroretinal rim inside of the optic disc, together with the longest distance to the central retinal vessel trunk in the optic nerve head104. In clinical routine, a large ophthalmoscopical Beta zone (in particular in non-myopic eyes) should be regarded as an extra clue, and not as a definite sign of glaucoma (Fig. 1.9) [I,C]. Figure 1.9. ONH with parapapillary atrophy. The Alpha zone is located peripheral to beta zone, and is characterized by irregular hypo-and hyperpigmentation. The Beta zone of atrophy is adjacent to the optic disc edge, external to Elschnig’s ring (a white circular band that separates the intra-from the peri-papillary area of the optic disc), with visible sclera and large choroidal.