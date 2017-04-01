Clinical features of uveitis in children and adolescents at a tertiary referral centre in Tokyo

Results Of the 64 patients, there was a predominance of girls (70%) and bilateral disease (81%). Mean age at presentation was 12.9 years (4–19 years). Mean follow-up was 46 months (3–144 months). Anterior uveitis was present in 56.3% of patients, panuveitis in 28.1% and posterior uveitis in 15.6%. No patients had intermediate uveitis. The most common diagnostic designation was unclassified uveitis (57.8%). Systemic associations were observed in 10.9% and no patients were diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Ocular complications were observed in 71.9% of patients, including optic disc hyperemia/oedema (40.6%), vitreous opacification (23.4%), posterior synechia (18.7%), increased intraocular pressure (17.1%) and cataract (14.1%). Six patients underwent intraocular surgery, five for cataract extraction and two for glaucoma control. Twelve patients (18.7%) received some form of systemic therapy either corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs or biologic agents. The percentage of eyes with a visual acuity of 1.0 or better was 87.1% at baseline, 91.3% at 6 months, 89.6% at 12 months and 87.5% at 36 months.