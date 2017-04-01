You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Structural analyses of choroid after half-dose verteporfin photodynamic therapy for central serous chorioretinopathy
  1. Takahiko Izumi1,
  2. Hideki Koizumi1,
  3. Ichiro Maruko1,
  4. Yohei Takahashi1,
  5. Shozo Sonoda2,
  6. Taiji Sakamoto2,
  7. Tomohiro Iida1
  1. 1Department of Ophthalmology, Tokyo Women's Medical University, Tokyo, Japan
  2. 2Department of Ophthalmology, Kagoshima University, Kagoshima, Japan
  1. Correspondence to Dr Hideki Koizumi, Department of Ophthalmology, Tokyo Women's Medical University, 8-1 Kawada-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-8666, Japan; koizumi.hideki{at}twmu.ac.jp

Abstract

Background/aims To investigate the changes in the intrachoroidal structures after half-dose verteporfin photodynamic therapy (PDT) for central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC).

Methods Swept-source optical coherence tomography cross-sectional images of 22 eyes of 22 patients with CSC were retrospectively analysed by a manual delineation technique and binarisation method.

Results In the 22 eyes, the mean subfoveal choroidal thickness decreased from 412.9±112.9 μm at baseline to 340.0±111.0 μm at 3 months (p<0.0001). The mean thickness of the large choroidal vessel layer decreased from 368.7±112.7 μm at baseline to 292.2±118.0 μm at 3 months (p<0.0001), but the mean choriocapillaris-medium choroidal vessel layer thickness did not change from 44.2±29.2 μm at baseline to 47.8±25.7 μm at 3 months (p=0.85). Analyses of the binarised choroidal images showed that a 3 mm subfoveal choroidal area decreased from 1.141±0.290 mm2 at baseline to 0.962±0.320 mm2 at 3 months after PDT (p=0.0001). The mean luminal areas decreased from 0.826±0.246 mm2 at baseline to 0.665±0.234 mm2 at 3 months (p=0.0001), however, the mean stromal areas did not change from 0.315±0.066 mm2 at baseline to 0.297±0.095 mm2 at 3 months (p=0.60).

Conclusions Half-dose PDT reduces subfoveal choroidal thickness and alters the intrachoroidal structures in eyes with CSC.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308921

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/

Linked Articles

  • At a glance
    Highlights from this issue
    Keith Barton James Chodosh Jost B Jonas
    British Journal of Ophthalmology 2017; 101 i-i Published Online First: 21 Mar 2017. doi: 10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310410