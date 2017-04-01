You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Optical coherence tomography of outer retinal holes in senile retinoschisis and schisis-detachment
  1. Aleksandra V Rachitskaya,
  2. Alex Yuan,
  3. Rishi P Singh,
  4. Jonathan E Sears,
  5. Andrew P Schachat
  1. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Aleksandra V Rachitskaya, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, i32, Cleveland, OH 44195, USA; rachita{at}ccf.org

Abstract

Purpose On clinical examination, it can be challenging to differentiate retinoschisis with outer retinal hole from schisis-detachment. This study examined the role of outer retinal hole spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) imaging in conjunction with imaging of the posterior schisis cavity edge in differentiating between these conditions.

Methods This is a retrospective case series. Out of 500 subjects with ICD-9 diagnoses of senile retinoschisis (361.10, 361.11, 361.12, 361.19) from January 2004 to December 2014, 62 had evidence of retinoschisis on fundus photography or optical coherence tomography (OCT). Six eyes of five patients had outer retinal holes documented by fundus photography (Optos, Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA) and SD-OCT (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Dublin, California, USA). The OCT morphology of outer retinal holes, subjects' symptomology, visual acuity, fundus examination, diagnosis and progression of the disease were analysed.

Results All five patients were women; the mean age was 67.4 years. The correct diagnosis was recorded in the chart in 50% of cases. All, but one, were asymptomatic with visual acuity ranging from 20/20 to 20/200. Three types of outer retinal hole OCT morphology in conjunction with imaging of the posterior schisis cavity edge were established. (1) Outer retinal hole with both edges down and attached to retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and the edge of the cavity showing a split in neurosensory retina corresponded to isolated retinoschisis. The outer retinal hole with (2) one or (3) both edges detached from the RPE and the edge of the cavity showing complete separation of retina from RPE corresponded to schisis-detachment. One patient underwent scleral buckle surgery for schisis-detachment. Otherwise, no treatment was performed and no progression was noted with the longest OCT-documented follow-up of 26 months.

Conclusions The OCT morphology of outer retinal holes in conjunction with imaging of the posterior schisis cavity edge aids in the diagnosis of retinoschisis and schisis-detachment.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308551

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/

Linked Articles

  • At a glance
    Highlights from this issue
    Keith Barton James Chodosh Jost B Jonas
    British Journal of Ophthalmology 2017; 101 i-i Published Online First: 21 Mar 2017. doi: 10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310410