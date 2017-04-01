Outcome of two-muscle surgery for large-angle intermittent exotropia in children

Methods We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of 178 children who had undergone bilateral lateral rectus recession (BLR) or unilateral recess-resect (RR) for large-angle (≥40 prism dioptres (PD); group A) or moderate-angle (≥20 and <30 PD; group B) intermittent exotropia with a postoperative follow-up period of 6 months or more. The main outcome measures were postoperative deviation angle and surgical success rate, and the secondary outcome measure was effect/dose ratio. The effect/dose ratio was defined as the corrected angle of deviation at postoperative 6 months divided by the sum of the amount of lateral rectus recession in each eye in BLR and by the sum of the amount of lateral rectus recession and medial rectus resection in RR. Surgical success was defined as alignment between 10 PD of exodeviation and 5 PD of esodeviation both at distance and at near.