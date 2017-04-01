You are here

  • Repeatability and interobserver reproducibility of a new optical biometer based on swept-source optical coherence tomography and comparison with IOLMaster

Repeatability and interobserver reproducibility of a new optical biometer based on swept-source optical coherence tomography and comparison with IOLMaster
  1. Jinhai Huang1,2,
  2. Giacomo Savini3,
  3. Kenneth J Hoffer4,
  4. Hao Chen1,2,
  5. Weicong Lu1,2,
  6. Qingjie Hu1,2,
  7. Fangjun Bao1,2,
  8. Qinmei Wang1,2
  1. 1School of Ophthalmology and Optometry, Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China
  2. 2Key Laboratory of Vision Science, Ministry of Health P.R. China, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China
  3. 3G.B. Bietti Foundation IRCCS, Rome, Italy
  4. 4Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Stein Eye Institute, University of California, Los Angeles; St. Mary's Eye Center, Santa Monica, California, USA
  1. Correspondence to Fangjun Bao, MD, bfjmd{at}126.com; and Qinmei Wang, MD, Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, 270 West Xueyuan Road, Wenzhou, Zhejiang 325027, China; wqm6{at}mail.eye.ac.cn.

Abstract

Objective To evaluate the precision of the measurements in healthy subjects obtained with a new optical biometer (OA-2000, Tomey, Nagoya, Japan) using swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) and compare these measurements with those provided by the IOLMaster v5.4 (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Jena, Germany) using partial coherence interferometry (PCI).

Methods Axial length (AL), keratometry (K) over 2.5 mm and 3.0 mm diameters, anterior chamber depth (ACD) (corneal epithelium to lens), lens thickness (LT), central corneal thickness and corneal diameter (CD) were measured with SS-OCT by two experienced operators. Intraobserver repeatability and interobserver reproducibility were assessed. AL, ACD, K and CD were also measured with PCI for agreement analysis using Bland-Altman plots.

Results Sixty-five eyes of 65 normal subjects were enrolled in the prospective study. The SS-OCT measurements revealed high repeatability and reproducibility with low test-retest repeatability, low within-subject coefficient of variation (CoV) and high intraclass correlation coefficients. Bland-Altman analysis showed narrow 95% limits of agreement for most parameters indicating excellent agreement for AL (−0.05 mm to 0.07 mm), K values both at 2.5 mm (−0.42 D to 0.20 D) and 3.0 mm (−0.42 D to 0.08 D) and ACD (−0.19 mm to 0.22 mm) except for the CD (−1.11 mm to −0.01 mm).

Conclusions The repeatability and reproducibility of SS-OCT were excellent for all parameters including AL, K, ACD, LT and CD values. High agreement was shown between SS-OCT and PCI for most biometrical parameters.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308352

