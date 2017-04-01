Highlights from this issue

Okada et al (see page 406) The clinical features of Japanese children and adolescents presenting with uveitis to a tertiary centre were investigated. The majority of patients had bilateral disease and no systemic disease associations. Most eyes had a good visual outcome.

Uji et al (see page 411) Swept-source optical coherence tomography showed that episclera was remarkably swollen in the eyes with diffuse scleritis. On the other hand, scleral stroma was not definitely swollen in eyes with diffuse scleritis compared with normal eyes.

Gabison et al (see page 418) Rituximab is an alternative to cyclophosphamide to treat Mooren’s ulcer refractory to local and systemic corticosteroids.

Singh et al (see page 423) A clinical trial evaluating nepafenac for the prevention of macular oedema showed fewer patients with diabetic retinopathy developed macular oedema following treatment with nepafenac compared with vehicle within 90 days after cataract surgery.

Cicinelli et al (see page 428) Patients affected by retinitis pigmentosa show vascular impairment and foveal avascular zone enlargement on optical coherence tomography angiography compared with healthy age-matched subjects.

Koizumi et al (see page 433) Half-dose verteporfin photodynamic therapy leads to a reduction in subfoveal choroidal thickness and differential alteration of the intrachoroidal structures in eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy.

Semoun et al (see page 438) Identification and quantification of geographic atrophy associated with neovascular age-related macular degeneration at initial presentation using a fundus autofluorescence semiautomated software.

Rachitskaya et al (see page 445) Optical coherence tomography of outer retinal holes can be used to differentiate schisis detachment and senile retinoschisis with outer retinal hole.

Sadda et al (see page 449) In a series of healthy individuals, the authors observed the repeatability of vessel density measurements in the superficial and deep retinal layer using optical coherence tomography angiography automated algorithm for mapping capillary density.

Luk et al (see page 453) Screening for retinopathy of premature infants in Hong Kong using both Royal College of Ophthalmologists and American Academy of Paediatrics guidelines resulted in high compliance rates and no delayed treatment of late screened cases.

O'Boyle et al (see page 457) In a study of 58 young children with amblyopia, the authors observed the Kay Picture test to consistently overestimate visual acuity by approximately 0.10 logMAR when compared with the Keeler Letter test.

Choi et al (see page 462) Childhood large-angle intermittent exotropia showed significantly higher rates of undercorrection, but large-angle exotropia showed greater effects of two-muscle surgery (bilateral lateral rectus or recess–resect) per millimetre (the effect/dose ratio), compared with moderate-angle exotropia.

Choi et al (see page 467) The prevalence of strabismus increased with the severity of white matter damage of immaturity. The constancy of strabismus was related to the severity of white matter damage, but direction and angle of strabismus were not.

Pilling et al (see page 472) Quantifying undiagnosed visual impairment in special schools requires in-school visual assessments of all children.

Chen et al (see page 475) The Cardiff Visual Ability Questionnaire for Children is a relevant, reliable and valid measure of visual ability in school-age children with vision impairment in China.

Akpek et al (see page 481) Dry eye is associated with slower out-loud and silent reading. The decrement in reading speed directly correlates with the severity of dry eye disease, as measured by the Ocular Surface Disease Index and corneal staining score.

Labetoulle et al (see page 487) In a multicentre, randomised, observer-masked, parallel-group study, hydroxypropyl guar-based lubricant eye drops were not found to be inferior to osmoprotective carboxymethylcellulose-based eye drops for dry eye.

Wang et al (see page 493) High intraobserver repeatability and interobserver reproducibility were demonstrated for the new swept-source optical coherence tomography-based biometer OA-2000 measurements of biometric parameters. Good agreement with most IOLMaster measurements was found.

Tuft et al (see page 499) In a case–control study, the authors observed vernal keratoconjunctivitis, asthma, visual acuity and steep keratometry values to be independently associated with the odds of developing an acute corneal hydrops in keratoconus.

Rush et al (see page 503) This prospective, randomised and controlled trial demonstrated better topographic outcomes in subjects who underwent epithelium-off compared with transepithelial corneal collagen cross-linking at 24 months of follow-up for the treatment of progressive corneal ectasia.

Aldave et al (see page 509) A variant lattice corneal dystrophy associated with the p.(Leu558Pro) mutation by the p.(Val113Ile) mutation in TGFBI provides insights into the phenotype-genotype relationship in the TGFBI dystrophies.

Chodosh et al (see page 514) Elderly recipients of the Boston type I keratoprosthesis experience outcomes and complications similar to younger patients and may experience dramatic benefit related to rapid postoperative recovery.

Baek et al (see page 519) The higher expression of aquaporins in the lacrimal sac of patients with functional nasolacrimal duct obstruction (FNLDO) suggests that the reduced aquaporins may play a role in the progression from FNLDO to primary acquired NLDO.

Lin et al (see page 525) In a cross-sectional, population-based study, the authors observed that bupropion use may be related to decreased odds of self-reporting a diagnosis of glaucoma compared with those not using bupropion or using it for less than a year.

Enders et al (see page 530) In micro-discs, Bruch’s membrane opening-based optical coherence tomography has superior diagnostic power for glaucoma detection compared with confocal laser scanning tomography. Unlike in macro-discs, morphometric parameters in healthy micro-discs do not differ from normal-sized discs.