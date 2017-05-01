European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, 4th Edition - Chapter 2: Classification and terminologySupported by the EGS Foundation

Primary congenital glaucoma is a rare disease but has a major impact on the child’s development and quality of life over his/her whole life span. Early diagnosis and appropriate therapy can make a huge difference in the visual outcome and can prevent lifelong disability. Surgical treatment is always necessary1, 2 [I,C].

2.1.1 Primary congenital glaucoma (PCG): from birth to >2 years of life

Neonatal or newborn onset (0-1 month) Infantile onset (>1 until 24 months) Late onset or late recognized (>2 years) Spontaneously non-progressing cases with normal IOP but typical signs of PCG may be classified as PCG

Etiology:

Angle dysgenesis is caused by incomplete development of the trabecular meshwork before and/or after birth. Strong monogenetic influence. Heredity shows recessive inheritance with variable penetrance in most cases or is sporadic. Specific chromosomal abnormalities have been identified at chromosomes 1p36 and 2q212.

Pathogenic mechanism:

Decreased aqueous outflow causes significant elevation of IOP. Isolated trabeculodysgenesis is the most common form of primary congenital glaucoma.

Epidemiology:

Congenital glaucoma occurs in about 1 in 12-18,000 births among Caucasians. Incidence can be 5 to 10 times higher if consanguinity of parents is present. Severe visual disability is common. PCG is more common in males (65%), and is bilateral in 70% of patients.

Symptoms:

Crying unhappy child during first weeks or year of life. Not always symptomatic.

Signs:

Photophobia, tearing, blepharospasm, and eye rubbing are typical early signs.

Eyes are larger compared to age, with corneal diameter usually >10.5 mm at birth and >12 mm in the first year of life. Axial length is increased, >20 mm at birth or >22 mm after 1 year. Corneal oedema is frequent; epithelial and stromal oedema can de associated with ruptures of Descemet’s Membrane, or Haab’s striae, not to be confused with forceps delivery trauma.

IOP can sometimes be measured in the awaked child with hand-held tonometers. Under general anesthesia the level of IOP is often artificially lowered by sedation and anesthetic medications: IOP values alone are insufficient to confirm the diagnosis unless IOP is extremely elevated and confirmed by corneal signs. Severe cases show extremely extended globe when the diagnosis is delayed, described as “buphthalmos” (Ox eye). A useful approach is to compare the width of the palpebral apertures.

The optic nerve head shows pressure distension or uniform cup enlargement in newborns; cupping is a typical signs for later stages (CDR >0.3). Optic disc signs may be reversible with the normalization of IOP.

Gonioscopy shows anterior insertion of the iris, forming a scalloped line with persistent uveal tissue and poorly differentiated structures and/or trabeculodysgenesis often described as Barkan´s “membrane”.

Treatment:

Initial surgery is indicated in nearly all cases with primary congenital glaucoma 2-5 [I,D]. Classical initial surgery is goniotomy or trabeculotomy1, 6-8. 360° trabeculotomy using a catheter to open the whole circumference of Schlemm’s canal has been described with favourable results9-11. Filtration surgery may be indicated if these are unsuccessful [I,D]. Repeat surgery is relatively frequent.

Medical treatment is usually neither effective nor practicable in the long term. Medications, including oral CAIs can be used while decision is made on a surgical approach and for eyes where surgery fails to achieve IOP control.2. Cycloablation is an intermediate or add-on procedure when primary trabecular surgery has failed. Severe cases and secondary childhood glaucomas, particularly aphakic childhood glaucoma, sometimes need long-tube drainage device surgery.

Cases with later manifestation usually do not have enlargement of the globe and may have a more favourable outcome with surgery.