Natural history and effect of therapeutic interventions on subretinal fluid causing foveal detachment in macular telangiectasia type 2

Results We identified 7 eyes from 6 exclusively female patients. The prevalence of foveal detachment was low, present in 1.4% of the assessed MacTel population. Age at presentation ranged from 50 to 66 years. Follow-up ranged from 2 to 8 years. There was late-phase leakage on fluorescein angiography from what was presumed to be ectatic capillaries. The SRF fluctuated without a rapid decline in visual acuity in cases that were not treated. When they were, intravitreal anti-VEGF and steroid therapy in general reduced SRF, at least temporarily, but did not halt the gradual long-term decrease in visual acuity. In one case, optical coherence tomography angiography showed significant reduction in the extent of the predominantly deep intraretinal vascular complex 1 month after anti-VEGF therapy.