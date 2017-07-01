Highlights from this issue

Long-term visual and systemic prognoses of 83 cases of biopsy-proven sarcoid uveitis (see page 856) Sarcoidosis presenting with uveitis frequently remains restricted to the eye, although chronic CMO and persistent inflammation are strong prognostic factors for a poor visual prognosis.

Randomised controlled trial of prophylactic antibiotic treatment for the prevention of endophthalmitis after open globe injury at the Groote Schuur Hospital (see page 862) Oral antibiotic treatment alone is not inferior to a regimen combining oral and intravenous antibiotics in the prophylactic treatment of open globe injuries for post-traumatic endophthalmitis, provided that high-risk cases are appropriately managed

Risk factors for bleb-related infection following trabeculectomy surgery: ocular surface—a case-control study (see page 868) In this case-control study investigating risk factors for bleb-related infection following trabeculectomy, chronic blepharitis was identified as the major risk factor (multivariate analysis OR 16.3; p=0.016).

Rates of glaucomatous visual field change after trabeculectomy (see page 874) The mean rate of visual field progression after trabeculectomy or combined cataract extraction and trabeculectomy is similar to that observed in medically treated patients matched by baseline visual field damage, although more patients in the surgical group had fast progression

Aqueous outflow facility after phacoemulsification with or without goniosynechialysis in primary angle closure: a randomised controlled study (see page 879) This prospective randomised study shows that phacoemulsification combined with goniosynechialysis safely produces greater aqueous outflow facility, reduced glaucoma medication requirement and greater pressure lowering than phacoemulsification alone in patients with primary angle closure and cataract.

Temporal ocular coherence tomography-measured changes in anterior chamber angle and diurnal intraocular pressure after laser iridoplasty: IMPACT study (see page 886) In a series of eyes with occludable angles after laser iridotomy, widening of all angle sections and reduced diurnal intraocular pressure fluctuation was observed following laser iridoplasty.

Virtual clinics in glaucoma care: face to face versus remote decision making (see page 892) The authors observed that in stable glaucoma, virtual decision making by senior medical staff has reasonable agreement with face-to-face clinical decisions. No significant safety issues were observed with virtual clinics.

The role of specific visual subfields in collisions with oncoming cars during simulated driving in patients with advanced glaucoma (see page 896) In advanced glaucoma patients, low mean sensitivity in the inferior binocular integrated visual field, along with age and visual acuity, was associated with collisions with oncoming cars during simulated driving.

One-year outcome after Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) comparing sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) 20% versus 100% air for anterior chamber tamponade (see page 902) During Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty, a significantly lower graft detachment rate was observed when sulfur hexafluoride 20% (SF620%) was used for primary graft attachment, instead of air.

Outcomes of keratoplasty in the mucopolysaccharidoses: an international perspective (see page 909) In an international retrospective review of patients with corneal clouding due to mucopolysaccharidoses, keratoplasty was found to improve visual acuity, with very few graft failures and most grafts remaining clear at last follow-up.

Amnion-assisted conjunctival epithelial re-direction in limbal stem cell grafting (see page 913) Amnion-assisted conjunctival epithelial re-direction is useful in the management of patients undergoing limbal transplantation for limbal stem cell deficiency, obviating the need for sequential sector conjunctival epitheliectomy and associated bleeding, pain and multiple patient visits.

Refractive improvements and safety with topography-guided corneal crosslinking for keratoconus: 1-year results (see page 920) In this randomized trial, we demonstrate the safety and refractive advantages of topography-guided individualised corneal crosslinking in progressive keratoconus.

The effects of transdermal testosterone and oestrogen therapy on dry eye in postmenopausal women: a randomised, placebo-controlled, pilot study (see page 926) Randomised placebo-controlled pilot study comparing transdermal oestrogen and testosterone in the treatment of dry eye in postmenopausal women. Oestrogen supplementation was observed to worsen dry eye symptoms, whereas no change in symptoms was found after transdermal testosterone treatment.

Benign reactive lymphoid hyperplasia of the conjunctiva in childhood (see page 933) Benign reactive lymphoid hyperplasia of the conjunctiva in children was found to have a benign clinical course, rarely recurrent and not associated with malignant transformation in a retrospective series of 24 cases.

Topography of the supraorbital nerve with reference to the lacrimal caruncle: danger zone for direct browplasty (see page 940) Injury to the supraorbital nerve is a major complication of direct browplasty. The vertical line through the lacrimal caruncle could be a good reference point for preventing nerve injury during the dissection of brow tissue.

Anatomical and functional outcomes following vitrectomy for advanced familial exudative vitreoretinopathy: a single surgeon’s experience (see page 946) Although the management of advanced familial exudative vitreoretinopathy with retinal detachment in young patients is challenging and disease-related complications remain high, surgical treatment is recommended in order to preserve the patient’s visual acuity and to prevent complications like glaucoma and phthisis bulbi.

Size and vitreomacular attachment of primary full-thickness macular holes (see page 951) In this series of 100 eyes with primary full thickness macular hole, the size was not dependent on the presence of vitreomacular traction.

Natural history and effect of therapeutic interventions on subretinal fluid causing foveal detachment in macular telangiectasia type 2 (see page 955) In a case series of six females with macular telangiectasia type 2, the natural history was observed to be good, and therapeutic intervention may not therefore be required.

Association between OCT-based microangiography perfusion indices and diabetic retinopathy severity (see page 960) The severity of diabetic retinopathy is inversely associated with capillary non-perfusion as determined by optical coherence tomography microangiography.

Diabetes and diabetic retinopathy in people aged 50 years and older in Hungary (see page 965) Prevalence of diabetes mellitus was 20.0% in the entire survey population. Prevalence of diabetic retinopathy was 20.7%, and prevalence of sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy was 4.3% among diabetic participants.

Comparison of anti-VEGF therapies on fibrovascular pigment epithelial detachments in age-related macular degeneration (see page 970) We compared pigment epithelial detachment (PED) outcomes in eyes receiving bevacizumab, ranibizumab or aflibercept. PED height reduction was appreciated with all drugs, most dramatically with aflibercept at 1 month. However, aflibercept superiority was not consistently appreciated.

Association between VEGF-A and VEGFR-2 polymorphisms and response to treatment of neovascular AMD with anti-VEGF agents: a meta-analysis (see page 976) rs833061 was likely to be a positive predictor of response to anti-VEGF therapy.

Optical coherence tomography angiography of foveal hypoplasia (see page 985) Foveal hypoplasia demonstrates no foveal avascular zone in the superficial capillary plexus as imaged by optical coherence tomography angiography, while a partial one exists in the deep capillary plexus, having potential implications for foveal development.

Retinal vessel calibre measurements by optical coherence tomography angiography (see page 989) In a series of 29 healthy eyes and 20 eyes with atrophic optic discs, vessel calibre measurements were significantly larger in optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) images compared to colour fundus photographs, particularly for smaller vessels. These differences may need to be accounted for when using OCTA-derived metrics.