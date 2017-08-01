Rate and risk factors for the conversion of fovea-on to fovea-off rhegmatogenous retinal detachment while awaiting surgery

Results We identified 10 cases over 14 years which converted from fovea-on to fovea-off RRD while awaiting surgery. This represented 1.1% of RRDs that were fovea on at presentation (n=930). Nine out of 10 patients had superotemporal RRDs extending to at least the vascular arcade at presentation and all had superotemporal breaks within detached retina, which was significantly higher than the rate for other retinal detachments (100% vs 63%, p=0.02). There were 2.4 breaks per eye, similar to other retinal detachments. Six of the 10 patients converted to a fovea-off retinal detachment within a few hours and the rest by the following day. Visual outcomes were good, with eight patients maintaining their presenting visual acuity and two losing one Snellen line.