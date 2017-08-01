Effects of ocular and systemic factors on the progression of glaucomatous visual field damage in various sectors

Article Text
Abstract
Background/aim To investigate the effects of ocular and systemic risk factors for glaucomatous progression in different sectors of the visual field (VF).
Method 409 eyes from 268 patients with 10 reliable VFs from the Japanese Archive of Multicentral Databases in Glaucoma (JAMDIG) were investigated. VFs were divided into six sectors (mean total deviation (mTD)s20+, mTDs10–20 and mTDs0–10, >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the superior hemifield, respectively; and mTDi20+, mTDi10–20 and mTDi0–10, >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the inferior hemifield, respectively). The relationship between sectorial progression rate and eight variables (age, mTD at baseline VF, average intraocular pressure (IOP), SD of IOP, systemic hypertension, migraine, family history of glaucoma and smoking status) was investigated.
Result The mTD progression rate was −0.21 dB/year. Older age was related to progression of mTDs20+, mTDs10–20, mTDi20+ and mTDi10–20. Mean IOP was not related to progression in any VF sector; however, a larger SD of IOP was related to progression of mTDs20+, mTDi0–10, mTDi10–20 and mTDi20+. Smoking status was related to progression in all inferior VF sectors (mTDi0–10, mTDi10–20 and mTDi20+).
Conclusions Smoking status is related to glaucomatous VF progression in all sectors of the inferior hemifield.
- Glaucoma
Footnotes
Contributors RA and HM: design of the work. RA, HM, YF, KH, MT, SM, KM, KS, TY, KK, AM and NS: acquisition and analysis. RA and HM: interpretation of data and drafting the manuscript. RA, HM, YF, KH, MT, SM, KM, KS, TY, KK, AM and NS: revising the work critically for important intellectual content and approval of the final version.
Funding Supported in part by grant 26462679 (to RA) from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) CREST (to RA).
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval This study was approved by the research ethics committee of the Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine at The University of Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan), and the review board of each institute reviewed and approved all protocols. The studies complied with the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki. Written consent was given by patients for their information to be stored in the hospital database and used for research. Based on the regulations of the Japanese Guidelines for Epidemiological Study 2008 (issued by the Japanese Government), the study protocol did not require that each patient provide written informed consent; instead, the protocol was posted at the outpatient clinic to notify study participants.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
