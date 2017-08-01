Effects of ocular and systemic factors on the progression of glaucomatous visual field damage in various sectors

Abstract

Background/aim To investigate the effects of ocular and systemic risk factors for glaucomatous progression in different sectors of the visual field (VF).

Method 409 eyes from 268 patients with 10 reliable VFs from the Japanese Archive of Multicentral Databases in Glaucoma (JAMDIG) were investigated. VFs were divided into six sectors (mean total deviation (mTD) s20+ , mTD s10–20 and mTD s0–10 , >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the superior hemifield, respectively; and mTD i20+ , mTD i10–20 and mTD i0–10 , >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the inferior hemifield, respectively). The relationship between sectorial progression rate and eight variables (age, mTD at baseline VF, average intraocular pressure (IOP), SD of IOP, systemic hypertension, migraine, family history of glaucoma and smoking status) was investigated.

Result The mTD progression rate was −0.21 dB/year. Older age was related to progression of mTD s20+ , mTD s10–20 , mTD i20+ and mTD i10–20 . Mean IOP was not related to progression in any VF sector; however, a larger SD of IOP was related to progression of mTD s20+ , mTD i0–10 , mTD i10–20 and mTD i20+ . Smoking status was related to progression in all inferior VF sectors (mTD i0–10 , mTD i10–20 and mTD i20+ ).