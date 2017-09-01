Electrophysiological changes in 12-year-old children born MLP: reduced VEP amplitude in MLP children

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To study the electrophysiological changes in relation to fundus morphology in moderate-to-late preterm (MLP) children with no previous history of retinopathy of prematurity.
Methods Visual acuity (VA), refraction and fundus variables measured by optical coherence tomography, pattern reversal visual evoked potentials and full-field electroretinography (ff-ERG) were obtained from 22 twelve-year-old MLP children (11 male, 11 female) and 21 full-term controls.
Results There were no significant differences between the MLP and control groups in VA, refraction or optic disc parameters. There was a trend for thinner papillary retinal nerve fibre layer in the MLP group. Visual evoked potential amplitudes (P100) were lower in the MLP group than in controls, that is, right eye p=0.0027, left eye p=0.0037. No differences in latencies were found. After Bonferroni adjustment for multiple testing, no ff-ERG differences were noted between MLP and controls. Lower gestational age was correlated with smaller light-adapted 3.0 b-wave amplitudes (p=0.0076, r=0.565).
Conclusions Our results indicate that moderate premature birth may affect visual evoked potential amplitudes without clear retinal structural changes in MLP children at 12 years of age.
- Visual pathway
- Optic Nerve
- Imaging
- Electrophysiology
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
The results were presented in part at the meeting of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), Vancouver, Canada, 6–10 April 2016.
Funding This study was supported by grants from the Gothenburg Medical Society, Wilhelm & Martina Lundgrens Vetenskapsfond II, Greta Andersson, Swedish Society of Medicine, Cronqvists Stiftelse, Agreement concerning Research and Education of Doctors (ALFGBG-11626, ALFGBG-211671, ALFGBG-11869, and ALFGBG-427731) and Stiftelsen Samariten funds.
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval Research Ethics Board at the University of Gothenburg.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.