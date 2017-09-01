Biphasic growth of orbital volume in Chinese children

Introduction

The dynamic development of orbital volume during childhood creates several challenges for paediatric surgeons in clinical work.1 ,2 The surgeon needs to refer to the normal value at a specific age to provide a sufficient ocular implant after removing orbital content. By doing so, the orbital bones can be adequately stimulated and this can preserve partial or even full development, which will reduce the risk of craniofacial deformation in adulthood.3–5 In addition, it is important to select the optimal timing of the surgery.6–9 If the condition starts during a period of fast development, it is preferable to perform the surgery as early as possible. However, if it happens during a period of slow development, it might be worth waiting for the child to become physically stronger before undergoing the risks of surgery. It is also important to know at which age separate standards should be used for boys and girls because of sex differences.1 ,2 ,10 ,11 Therefore, mapping out the normal developmental timing curve of the orbits during childhood is of great clinical significance.

Although several studies have been done in this field, some important controversies still exist. It is not clear if the orbital volume development follows a linear pattern with an even speed at any age, or if the developmental process has a certain phase with fast development and a certain phase with a slower speed. Although boys tend to have a larger orbital volume than girls, at which age the sex difference becomes significant is still debateable.1 ,2 ,10 ,11 Due to factors such as race, ethnicity and geographical locations, the normal developmental values collected from previous studies show large variations. There is relatively a lack of relevant data on the normal development of orbital volumes in Chinese children.10 ,12

Therefore, the aim of this study was to estimate the orbital volumes in Chinese children up to 15 years of age using a spiral CT scan that has high accuracy and good repeatbility. The collected data could help with answer to address the controversies in this field.