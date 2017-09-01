Intravitreal ziv-aflibercept for the treatment of choroidal neovascularisation associated with conditions other than age-related macular degeneration

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To report the short-term outcomes of eyes with choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) associated with causes other than age-related macular degeneration (AMD) after treatment with intravitreal ziv-aflibercept (IVZ) injections.
Methods This retrospective study included eyes with non-AMD-related CNV that were treated with IVZ (1.25 mg/0.05 mL) on a pro re nata basis. The primary outcome measure is the mean change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and secondary outcome measures include the mean change in central macular thickness (CMT) and adverse events.
Results 23 eyes of 19 patients with CNV due to high myopia (9), macular telangiectasia (4), central serous chorioretinopathy (3), choroidal osteoma (2), choroiditis (2), Best's disease (2) and idiopathic (1) were treated. The mean follow-up period was 4±1.9 months. The median number of IVZ injections was 1 (range, 1–3) and the median treatment-free interval at the time of the final visit was 3 months (range, 1–8). The mean BCVA improved from 0.67 LogMAR to 0.58 LogMAR (p=0.0507). Nine of 23 (39%) eyes had BCVA gains of at least 0.1 LogMAR, 11 (48%) eyes had stable BCVA (within 0.1 LogMAR of baseline) and 3 (13%) eyes had a BCVA decline of at least 0.1 LogMAR at the final visit. The mean CMT improved significantly from baseline until the final visit (22 vs 174.5 μm; p=0.037). No ocular or systemic adverse events were noted.
Conclusions IVZ improves CMT in patients with CNV associated with causes other than AMD, but improvements in BCVA are modest.
