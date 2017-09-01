Longitudinal study of retinal status using optical coherence tomography after acute onset endophthalmitis following cataract surgery

Abstract

Purpose To analyse the macula imaged with optical coherence tomography (OCT) in patients treated for acute postcataract endophthalmitis.

Methods Patients presenting with acute postcataract endophthalmitis were included in this observational and multicentre study from January 2008 to December 2011. We recorded the following OCT data at the 3, 6 and 12-month visits: the central macular thickness, the perifoveal macular thickness, the central foveal point thickness and abnormalities of the outer retina, the macula and vitreoretinal interface.

Results 46 patients were included in the OCT analysis. From month 3 to 12, epiretinal membrane (ERM) prevalence increased from 26% to 39%, vitreomacular traction prevalence decreased from 12% to 6%, non-tractional macular oedema (ME) prevalence varied between 7% and 13%. Only macular thinning remained stable at 10%. At month 12, a significant correlation was found between non-tractional ME and capsular rupture (at the time of cataract extraction, p=0.03). Eyes with an ERM exhibited increased central macular thickness (p=0.001) and lower visual acuity (VA) (p=0.02) at M12 in comparison to the group with normal macula. OCT analysis showed a significant association between ERM and the alteration of the ellipsoid band (p=0.02), as well as the external limiting membrane (ELM, p=0.07) at M12.