Longitudinal study of retinal status using optical coherence tomography after acute onset endophthalmitis following cataract surgery

Purpose To analyse the macula imaged with optical coherence tomography (OCT) in patients treated for acute postcataract endophthalmitis.
Methods Patients presenting with acute postcataract endophthalmitis were included in this observational and multicentre study from January 2008 to December 2011. We recorded the following OCT data at the 3, 6 and 12-month visits: the central macular thickness, the perifoveal macular thickness, the central foveal point thickness and abnormalities of the outer retina, the macula and vitreoretinal interface.
Results 46 patients were included in the OCT analysis. From month 3 to 12, epiretinal membrane (ERM) prevalence increased from 26% to 39%, vitreomacular traction prevalence decreased from 12% to 6%, non-tractional macular oedema (ME) prevalence varied between 7% and 13%. Only macular thinning remained stable at 10%. At month 12, a significant correlation was found between non-tractional ME and capsular rupture (at the time of cataract extraction, p=0.03). Eyes with an ERM exhibited increased central macular thickness (p=0.001) and lower visual acuity (VA) (p=0.02) at M12 in comparison to the group with normal macula. OCT analysis showed a significant association between ERM and the alteration of the ellipsoid band (p=0.02), as well as the external limiting membrane (ELM, p=0.07) at M12.
Conclusions ERM and ME were the main macular abnormalities diagnosed after 1 year of follow-up, associated with VA less than or equal to 20/40 in 50% of the cases. Ultrastructural abnormalities of the ELM and the ellipsoid band were frequently observed in those patients.
Collaborators The following are members of THE FRIENDS GROUP (FRench Institutional ENDophthalmitis Study group): Thierry Zhou (France, Grenoble), Florent Aptel (France, Grenoble), Alain M Bron (France, Dijon), Pierre-Loïc Cornut (France, Lyon), Karine Palombi (France, Grenoble), Gilles Thuret (France, Saint-Etienne), Frédéric Rouberol (France, Lyon), Catherine Creuzot-Garcher (France, Dijon), Christophe Chiquet (France, Grenoble). The entire list of participants of the FRIENDS group is provided below.
THE FRIENDS GROUP (FRench Institutional ENDophthalmitis Study group)
Participants:
Study coordinator: Christophe Chiquet MD, PhD
Statistics, methodology, microbiological techniques: Gilles Thuret, MD, PhD; François Vandenesch, MD, PhD; Max Maurin, MD, PhD
Database management: Pierre-Loïc Cornut, MD, PhD
Ophthalmology:
▸ University Hospital of Dijon: Marie Passemard, MD; Catherine Creuzot-Garcher, MD, PhD; Alain M Bron, MD
▸ University Hospital of Grenoble: Christophe Chiquet, MD, PhD; Florent Aptel, MD, PhD; Aurélie Combey de Lambert, MD; Karine Palombi, MD; Thierry Zhou, MD; Eva Brillat-Zaratzian, MD; Jean-Paul Romanet, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Lyon (E. Herriot Hospital): Pierre-Loïc Cornut; Frédéric Rouberol, MD; Carole Burillon, MD, PhD; Philippe Denis, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Saint-Etienne: Nelly Campolmi, MD, PhD; Gilles Thuret, MD, PhD; Philippe Gain, MD, PhD
Microbiology:
▸ University Hospital of Dijon: André Péchinot, PhD; Catherine Neuwirth, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Grenoble: Sandrine Boisset, PhD; Max Maurin, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Lyon: Jérôme Etienne, MD; Yvonne Benito Engineer; Anne Tristan, MD; François Vandenesch, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Saint-Etienne: Anne Carricajo, PhD; Gérard Aubert, PhD
Mycology:
▸ University Hospital of Dijon: Frédéric Dalle, MD, PhD; Alain Bonin, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Grenoble: Bernadette Lebeau, MD; Hervé Pelloux, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Lyon: Frédérique de Montbrison, MD; Stéphane Picot, MD, PhD
▸ University Hospital of Saint-Etienne: Hélène Raberin, MD; Roger Tran Manh Sung, MD, PhD
Contributors TZ designed data collection tools, monitored data collection for the whole trial, wrote the statistical analysis plan, cleaned and analysed the data, and drafted and revised the paper. He is guarantor. FA drafted and revised the paper. AMB monitored data collection from Dijon hospital and revised the draft paper. P-LC contributed to the monitoring of database and revised the paper. KP monitored data collection from Grenoble hospital and revised the paper. GT monitored data collection from Saint-Etienne hospital and revised the draft paper. FR monitored data collection from Lyon hospital and revised the paper. CC-G initiated the collaborative project, monitored data collection from Dijon hospital, and drafted and revised the paper. CC initiated the collaborative project, designed data collection tools, implemented the trial for the all cities, monitored data collection for the whole trial, analysed the data, and drafted and revised the paper.
Funding Health Ministry (PHRC, French public programme of clinical research), AFAU (French association of unilateral amblyopia), ARFO (Association for Research in Ophthalmology, Grenoble) and THEA laboratory.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval Local institutional review board IRB# 5921.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
