Outcome of repeat trabeculectomies: long-term follow-up

Aim To assess medium-term to long-term outcomes of a cohort of repeat trabeculectomy augmented with mitomycin C (MMC).

Methods A prospective evaluation of consecutive separate site repeat MMC-augmented trabeculectomies undertaken at a single institution between October 2000 and December 2012. Information regarding visual acuity (VA), intraocular pressure (IOP), visual field progression, postoperative interventions, surgery complications and success of surgery are presented.

Complete and qualified (ie, with or without glaucoma medication) success rates were presented on the basis of three levels of IOP control: ≤21, ≤17 and ≤14 mm Hg without hypotony or reoperation.