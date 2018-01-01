Phenotypic diversity in autosomal-dominant cone-rod dystrophy elucidated by adaptive optics retinal imaging

Introduction

Autosomal-dominant cone-rod dystrophy (AD-CRD) is a rare condition characterised by photoaversion, poor colour discrimination and progressive loss of visual acuity leading to legal blindness in older adulthood.1 Advances in molecular genetics have led to the discovery of at least five genes associated with AD-CRD, including guanylate cyclase activator A1A (GUCA1A), which encodes a guanylate cyclase activating protein, GCAP1.2 The essential role of GCAP1 in the visual cycle and its high level of expression in cone outer segments have been demonstrated using animal models and biochemical assays.3 Crystallography studies and computer modelling have shown evidence that disease-causing mutations in GUCA1A alter the calcium binding properties of GCAP1, resulting in persistent stimulation of guanylate cyclase in the dark and poor recovery from photobleaching.3

However, our understanding of how mutations in GUCA1A shape the retinal phenotype at a cellular level in human individuals with AD-CRD and ultimately lead to photoreceptor cell death has been limited by the rarity of the condition, the genetic and environmental heterogeneity in the human population, and our inability to assess single retinal cells over the time course of the disease. To date, the only cellular morphological data available for AD-CRD caused by mutation in GUCA1A have been derived from a single histopathological specimen of a 75-year-old patient, showing complete loss of cones in the central fovea and rare cones in the periphery.4 However, when and where the earliest cone losses occurred, and why the peripheral cones were spared remains unknown.

Adaptive optics (AO) imaging provides a method to obtain phenotypic information at the cellular level in AD-CRD and may help elucidate its pathological mechanism by non-invasive, high-resolution imaging of individual photoreceptor cells in the living eyes of affected individuals. AO imaging can detect cone loss before clinically significant vision loss5 based on in vivo measurement of cell density and spacing. We previously demonstrated reduced cone density and increased apparent cone diameter in a case report of a subject with CRD using a flood-illuminated adaptive optics (FIAO) system.6 Confocal adaptive optics scanning light ophthalmoscopy (AOSLO)7 provides improved resolution and image contrast over FIAO systems, permitting imaging of both rod8 and cone photoreceptors. AOSLO has revealed decreased cone density in a variety of retinal degenerations6 9 and has shown promise as an outcome measure for evaluating the efficacy of new treatments.10 In this study, we use AOSLO to evaluate disease changes and phenotypic variability in the photoreceptor mosaic of AD-CRD patients with the identical disease-causing mutation in GUCA1A.