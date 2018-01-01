Long-term outcomes of the Boston type I keratoprosthesis in eyes with previous herpes simplex virus keratitis

Results 13 of 173 Kpro procedures were performed in 11 eyes with prior HSV keratitis. There was not a significant difference in the percentage of eyes with and without prior HSV keratitis with preoperative (9% vs 8%, p=1.00) or postoperative (57% vs 60%, p=1.00) corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) ≥20/200 or in the percentage of contralateral eyes with preoperative CDVA ≥20/50 (55% vs 30%, p=0.18). While several postoperative complications occurred approximately twice as often in eyes with prior HSV keratitis, including persistent epithelial defect (63.6% vs 34.1%; p=0.10), corneal infiltrate (27.3% vs 12.3%; p=0.17) and sterile vitritis (18.2% vs 9.4%; p=0.31), only cystoid macular oedema (45.5% vs 12.3%; p=0.01) was significantly more common. Similarly, while the Kpro retention failure rate in eyes with prior HSV keratitis was twice than that in eyes without it (0.15 vs 0.07 per year), the difference was not statistically significant (p=0.09).