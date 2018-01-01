One-year outcome of intravitreal ziv-aflibercept therapy for non-responsive neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Methods This retrospective study included 16 eyes (14 patients) with nAMD who were on prior treatment with bevacizumab and ranibizumab and were treated with as-needed IVZ (1.25 mg/0.05 mL) for 12 months. The primary outcome measure was the mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and secondary outcome measures included mean change in central macular thickness (CMT), retinal pigment epithelial detachment (RPED) heights, longest treatment free interval, presence of subretinal fluid (SRF) and intraretinal fluid (IRF) and adverse events.

Results There was no change in the mean logarithm of minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) BCVA at baseline and following treatment with IVZ therapy (p=0.978). The mean number of IVZ injections during 12 months was 5.9±3.3, and the mean number of antivascular endothelial growth factors (VEGFs) injections prior to switching to IVZ was 8.4±4.7. The mean treatment free interval was longer during IVZ therapy (114.4±67.1 days) compared with 76.3±54.6 days before IVZ therapy (p=0.03). Five (31.25%) eyes had visual gains of at least 0.1 logMAR, 3 (18.75%) eyes had stable BCVA (within 0.1 logMAR) and 8 (50%) eyes had BCVA decline of at least 0.1 logMAR. There was no significant difference in the mean CMT, RPED heights and presence of IRF and SRF at 12 months compared with baseline. No adverse events were noted.