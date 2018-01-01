Six-year outcomes of antivascular endothelial growth factor monotherapy for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy

Methods The charts of 66 eyes of 66 patients with newly diagnosed, symptomatic, treatment-naive PCV were reviewed retrospectively. All patients were treated with 0.5 mg intravitreal ranibizumab (IVR) injections for 3 months followed by as-needed reinjections based on monthly examinations until 3 years after the first IVR injection. Thereafter, anti-VEGF monotherapy was continued for another 3 years.

Results The mean best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) improved significantly (p=0.001) 3 months after the first IVR injection (0.24±0.30 logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) VA; 20/35 Snellen VA) compared with the baseline BCVA (0.34±0.37 logMAR VA; 20/44 Snellen VA). However, the improved VA returned to 0.32±0.39 logMAR unit (20/42 Snellen VA), which was not significantly different at 3 years. This level was maintained to the end of 6 years (0.36±0.37 logMAR unit; 20/46 Snellen VA). The mean numbers of anti-VEGF injections administered annually during 6 years were 5.6±2.4 (including the initial three monthly injections), 3.3±2.2, 3.3±2.9, 3.6±3.2, 3.5±2.9 and 3.3±2.7, respectively. The mean total number of injections during 6 years was 21.5±10.1.