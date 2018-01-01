A worldwide survey of retinopathy of prematurity screening

Article Text
Abstract
Background To ascertain which countries in the world have retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening programmes and guidelines and how these were developed.
Methods An email database was created and requests were sent to ophthalmologists in 141 nations to complete an online survey on ROP screening in their country.
Results Representatives from 92/141 (65%) countries responded. 78/92 (85%) have existing ROP screening programmes, and 68/78 (88%) have defined screening criteria. Some countries have limited screening and those areas which have no screening or for which there is inadequate knowledge are mainly Southeast Asia, Africa and some former Soviet states.
Discussion With the increasing survival of premature babies in lower-middle-income and low-income countries, it is important to ensure that adequate ROP screening and treatment is in place. This information will help organisations focus their resources on those areas most in need.
- Child Health (paediatrics)
- Public Health
- Retina
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors JM: the guarantor for the paper and was involved in all aspects of its design, conception, analysis, manuscript creation and editing. CW: involved in project design, analysis, manuscript creation and editing. CEG: involved in data analysis, manuscript creation and editing. BB: involved in project design. JJS: involved in project conception and design, data analysis and manuscript editing.
Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Data sharing statement There is no unpublished data.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.