You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Global issues
A worldwide survey of retinopathy of prematurity screening
  1. Justin S Mora1,2,3,
  2. Christopher Waite4,
  3. Clare E Gilbert5,
  4. Brenda Breidenstein6,7,
  5. John J Sloper1,8
  1. 1 International Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Council, San Francisco, USA
  2. 2 Auckland Eye, Remuera, Auckland, New Zealand
  3. 3 Ophthalmology Department, Greenlane Clinical Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
  4. 4 Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
  5. 5 Department of Clinical Research, International Centre for Eye Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London, UK
  6. 6 Ophthalmology Department, Wellington Hospital, Wellington, New Zealand
  7. 7 Kelburn Eye Centre, Wellington, New Zealand
  8. 8 Strabismus and Paediatric Service, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Justin S Mora, Auckland Eye, 8 St Marks Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050, New Zealand; mora{at}vodafone.co.nz

Abstract

Background To ascertain which countries in the world have retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening programmes and guidelines and how these were developed.

Methods An email database was created and requests were sent to ophthalmologists in 141 nations to complete an online survey on ROP screening in their country.

Results Representatives from 92/141 (65%) countries responded. 78/92 (85%) have existing ROP screening programmes, and 68/78 (88%) have defined screening criteria. Some countries have limited screening and those areas which have no screening or for which there is inadequate knowledge are mainly Southeast Asia, Africa and some former Soviet states.

Discussion With the increasing survival of premature babies in lower-middle-income and low-income countries, it is important to ensure that adequate ROP screening and treatment is in place. This information will help organisations focus their resources on those areas most in need.

  • Child Health (paediatrics)
  • Public Health
  • Retina
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310709

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors JM: the guarantor for the paper and was involved in all aspects of its design, conception, analysis, manuscript creation and editing. CW: involved in project design, analysis, manuscript creation and editing. CEG: involved in data analysis, manuscript creation and editing. BB: involved in project design. JJS: involved in project conception and design, data analysis and manuscript editing.

  • Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

  • Data sharing statement There is no unpublished data.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.