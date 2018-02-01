Posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens implantation: comparative, multicentre study in 351 eyes with low-to-moderate or high myopia

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To compare the clinical outcomes of posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens implantation with a central hole (Hole Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), STAAR Surgical) for low-to-moderate myopia and for high myopia.
Methods This multicentre retrospective case series comprised 351 eyes of 351 consecutive patients undergoing ICL implantation. Eyes were divided into groups based on preoperative degree of myopia: group 1; 57 eyes, manifest spherical equivalent less than −6 dioptres (D), and group 2; 294 eyes, −6 D or more. Safety, efficacy, predictability, stability and adverse events were compared preoperatively; and at 1 day, 1 week and 1, 3, 6 and 12 months postoperatively,
Results Uncorrected and corrected visual acuities were −0.17±0.14 and −0.21±0.10 logMAR in group 1, and −0.16±0.09 and −0.21±0.08 logMAR in group 2, 1 year postoperatively. In groups 1 and 2, 98% and 99% of eyes were within 1.0 D of the targeted correction. Manifest refraction changes of −0.12±0.34 D (group 1) and −0.18±0.43 D (group 2) occurred from 1 day to 1 year. ICL exchanges were necessary in two eyes (0.7%) in group 2. No vision-threatening complications occurred at any time.
Conclusions The ICL performed well for the correction of both low-to-moderate myopia and high myopia throughout the 1-year observation period. The clinical outcomes of ICL implantation for low-to-moderate myopia are essentially equivalent to those for high myopia.
- hole ICL
- phakic IOL
- safety
- efficacy
- predictability
- stability
- intraocular pressure
- endothelial cell density
- low-to-moderate myopia
- high myopia.
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors The authors were involved in the conception or design of the work, the acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data for the work (KK, KS, AI, YK, TK, TN, YO, RM); drafting the work or revising it critically for important intellectual content (KK, AI); final approval of the version to be published (KK, KS, AI, YK, TK, TN, YO, RM); agreement to be accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved (KK, KS, AI, YK, TK, TN, YO, RM).
Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.
Competing interests KS was a consultant to STAAR Surgical. YK is a paid consultant for STAAR Surgical. The other authors have no commercial or proprietary interest in the product or company described in the current article.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval IRB of Kitasato University.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
